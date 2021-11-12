Man, 29, denies attempted murder of police officer in Scunthorpe

COVID cases in Lincolnshire have increased slightly so far this week as the Prime Minister predicts “storm clouds” on the horizon with European neighbours seeing a surge in cases.

The latest weekly figure of 3,308 is 6.06% up on the 3,119 cases at the same point last week, and the daily numbers are 23.7% up on the 578 cases at the same point the previous week.

Government data shows 16 deaths of Greater Lincolnshire residents so far this week, compared to 18 last week. Meanwhile hospital data has reported 13 deaths compared to 12 last week.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

715 new cases of coronavirus with 487 in Lincolnshire, 118 in North East Lincolnshire and 110 in North Lincolnshire

One further death of a Lincolnshire resident was recorded in the government figures

Three further hospital deaths recorded at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

In Lincolnshire today, the latest data shows that half of the patients in intensive care units with coronavirus in Lincolnshire have not yet had their COVID jab – and the other half have had both doses.

There are currently 12 patients aged from 37 to 71 in intensive care in the county – six of those people have had no vaccination at all and the other half have had both doses.

Elsewhere, a 12-year-old boy in council care in Grimsby can be given vaccinations for flu and COVID-19 despite concerns from his mother, after a High Court judge’s ruling.

A private hearing for the case was held in Grimsby High Court’s family division, with the report published this week.

The boy, who cannot be identified, wanted to be vaccinated, with his father and council bosses supporting his decision, but his mother was against it because she did not believe it was “tried and tested” and wanted to wait for more “compelling evidence”.

Nationally, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he sees “storm clouds gathering on some parts of the European continent” as other countries see COVID-19 cases surge.

“We’ve been here before. We know what happens when the waves start rolling in,” he said, urging people to get their booster vaccine.

“The UK has built-in a huge amount of protection thanks to the vaccine rollout and people’s amazing willingness to come forward and get jabbed.”

England’s R number, which defines how many people each infected person will pass the virus on to, has fallen from between 0.9-1.1 to 0.8-1.0 this week.

SAGE scientists have also estimated the current growth rate of the virus to be between -3% and +1% in England, compared to -1% to +2% the previous week.

Elsewhere, the Office for National Statistics has estimated that one in 60 had the virus in the week ending November 6, down from one in 50 the two weeks prior.

The data also shows fewer hospitalisations and deaths so far in the third wave of the virus compared to a similar timescale in the second despite higher infection rates.

However, it also showed that the risk of death involving COVID-19 is 32 times greater in unvaccinated people than in those who had received both doses.

Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes, NHS Lincolnshire CCG said the ‘statistics’ were a “timely reminder of the need to get vaccinated”.

“The vaccine has your name on it, it is for you, and it is an ‘evergreen’ offer, which means we will continue to make it available to people who want it.

“Whilst getting vaccinated does not guarantee you will not get covid, vaccination does offer powerful protection against severe illness, hospitalisation or worse, for most people. Please give yourself the best chance of not becoming a statistic,” she said.

COVID-19 positivity rates in England remained highest in secondary school-aged children.