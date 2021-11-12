Man, 29, denies attempted murder of police officer in Scunthorpe
A revolver was fired during a pursuit
A 29-year-old man has denied attempting to murder a plained clothed police officer with a double-action revolver in the street in Scunthorpe during a pursuit.
Jamie Burke, of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted murder after the incident on Glebe Road at 1.15pm on July 26, 2021. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the gunfire.
Burke appeared at Hull Crown Court, via video link from prison, on Friday, November 12. He pleaded not guilty to a further three charges – possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm when prohibited for life.
He was further remanded until his trial, which is due to take place on January 24, 2022.
A police cordon was put in place around the area after the gun was fired and Chris Noble, Assistant Chief Constable at Humberside Police, previously said: “Understandably, an incident of this nature will come as a shock to local residents and the local community, and indeed to the police service.
“In response to community concerns, we have had an active presence in this area for a number of months now, and our commitment to proactive policing of crime will progress, undeterred.”