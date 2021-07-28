Man charged with attempted murder of police officer in Scunthorpe

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a plain clothed police officer in Scunthorpe was shot at in broad daylight.

Jamie Burke, of no fixed abode, has been charged after the incident on Glebe Road, at 1.15pm on Monday, July 26.

Mr Burke has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm when prohibited for life. He appeared at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 28.

A police cordon was put in place around the area after the gun was fired. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the gunfire and investigating officers previously said that no further suspects were wanted in connection with the incident.

Bail was refused and Burke was remanded into custody after his hearing at Grimsby Magistrates Court on July 28. He was remanded to appear at Kingston-upon-Hull Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing at 10.30am on July 30.

Assistant Chief Constable at Humberside Police, Chris Noble, previously said: “Understandably, an incident of this nature will come as a shock to local residents and the local community, and indeed to the police service.

“In response to community concerns, we have had an active presence in this area for a number of months now, and our commitment to proactive policing of crime will progress, undeterred.

“Local residents will continue to see a heightened presence in the area over the coming weeks as our officers and staff conduct enquiries, provide reassurance, listen to any concerns and engage with and support the community following the incident.

“Although this incident is extremely serious, I would like to reassure members of the public that incidents of this nature in the Humberside police area are extremely rare.

“Our officers and staff remain dedicated to protecting members of the public, often placing themselves in dangerous situations and putting their own safety at risk to achieve this.”