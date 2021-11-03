New Commandant at RAF College Cranwell
Air Commodore Andrew Dickens has become the 43rd Commandant of the RAF College Cranwell.
Group Captain Dr Joanne Campbell, Station Commander at RAF Cranwell, recently welcomed the new Commandant to the RAF College.
Air Commodore Dickens is the RAF Phase 1 Force Commander, Air Officer Lincolnshire, Head of the University Air Squadron Organisation and Chair of the Astra Trust.
Air Commodore Dickens takes over from Suraya Marshall, who earlier this year became the first woman to command one of the RAF’s two ‘Operational’ Groups. She was appointed as the new Air Officer Commanding of the RAF’s Number 2 Group.
The task of her successor – Air Commodore Dickens – is to inspire, attract, train and develop the Next Generation Royal Air Force.
He said: “I feel genuinely humbled to have been selected as Commandant of the RAF College Cranwell. Having just finished training the current generation of Air and Space Qualified Weapons Instructors it will be an immense privilege to attract, train and develop the Next Generation Air Force at the RAF College.
“I am looking forward to working with the personnel across all areas of the RAF College which includes RAF Cranwell, RAF Halton, RAF Officer Training Academy, No 6 Flying Training School, Tedder Academy of Leadership and the Robson Academy of Resilience.
“Having first walked through the gates here at RAF Cranwell some 30 years ago, I am honoured to be selected to prepare the next generation for a period of enormous change. The journey towards Astra and the Next Generation Air Force has already begun and it is our job across the RAF College to attract, train and develop RAF personnel.”