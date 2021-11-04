New COVID pill approved after 591 new cases in Lincolnshire on Thursday

New pills could be taken orally

A new COVID-19 at-home treatment pill has been approved by UK medical regulators as 591 cases of the virus have been confirmed on Thursday in Greater Lincolnshire.

According to the latest government figures, five COVID-related deaths were also confirmed.

The case figure was 6% down on the 629 cases at the same point the previous week.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

591 new cases of coronavirus in Greater Lincolnshire with 440 in Lincolnshire, 68 in North East Lincolnshire and 83 in North Lincolnshire

Five further deaths were recorded in the government figures with two residents in Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire and one in North Lincolnshire

One death was confirmed at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust by the NHS on Thursday

In Wednesday’s figures there were 703 extra cases confirmed (down on 860 last week), along with the deaths of six residents. NHS figures confirmed three deaths in Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals.

NHS vaccination data released on Thursday revealed that 1,139,276 doses COVID jabs had now been handed out in Lincolnshire.

Of those, 548,237 were second jabs – around 86.41% of the total 634,453 population of Lincolnshire.

NHS vaccination data showed 2,413 doses given out in the past week, 53% doses fewer than the previous week’s 5,108.

Some 567,776 people over the age of 18, and 22,944 under 18s have received their first dose. Figures also now reveal that 11,912 first doses have now been given to 12-15-year-olds in Lincolnshire.

The figures also show 546,286 over 18s and 1,951 under 18s have been double-dosed.

In North East Lincolnshire a total of 220,142 doses of the vaccine have been administered, with 105,349 second doses. Of those, 2,143 first doses have been given to 12-15-year-olds.

In North Lincolnshire, 245,319 doses have been handed out, with 117,875 being double-jabbed. Of those, 2,021 first doses have been given to 12-15-year-olds.

The first pill which could treat COVID has now been approved by the UK’s medicines regulator.

Molnupiravir, developed by US pharmaceutical copany Merck, along with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, could be given twice a day to vulnerable patients with the virus.

Clinical trials of the pill said it cut the risk of hospitalisation or death by about half.

The MHRA, said the drug had been authorised for those with mild to moderate COVID and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness such as obesity, old age, diabetes or heart disease.

The UK has ordered 480,000 courses.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Today is a historic day for our country, as the UK is now the first country in the world to approve an anti-viral that can be taken at home for COVID-19.

“This will be a gamechanger for the most vulnerable and the immunosuppressed, who will soon be able to receive the ground-breaking treatment.

“We are working at pace across the government and with the NHS to set out plans to deploy Molnupiravir to patients through a national study as soon as possible.”

Professor Stephen Powis, National Medical Director for the NHS in England, said: “Once again the NHS will be able to lead the world in protecting millions from COVID-19 through both its world leading vaccination programme, and researching and implementing the latest COVID treatments, particularly as we head into one of the most challenging winters ever.

“The NHS stands ready to support the planned study on Molnupiravir and other antivirals in patients at higher risk of complications, and to provide wider roll out if it is shown to be clinically and cost effective in reducing hospitalisations and death.”

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, November 4 140,486 cases (up 591) 93,996 in Lincolnshire (up 440)

22,719 in North Lincolnshire (up 83)

23,771 in North East Lincolnshire (up 68) 2,426 deaths (up five) 1,773 from Lincolnshire (up two)

332 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

321 from North East Lincolnshire (up one) of which 1,455 hospital deaths (up one) 896 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

514 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.