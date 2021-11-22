PM: “No need for COVID plan B,” after 698 new cases in Lincolnshire on Monday

“The best single thing you can all do is get your booster”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there is “nothing in the data saying we need to move to Plan B,” as COVID cases in Europe continue to cause concern.

Monday saw 698 cases confirmed in Greater Lincolnshire to start the week, 2.51% down on the 716 at the same point last week.

Giving a speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) on Monday, Mr Johnson said the COVID situation in Europe was a concern, adding: “you’ve got to be humble in the face of nature”.

The latest COVID stats for Lincolnshire are:

698 new cases of coronavirus with 470 in Lincolnshire, 125 in North East Lincolnshire and 103 in North Lincolnshire

No further deaths of Lincolnshire residents were recorded in the government figures

Three Hospital deaths were confirmed at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust since Friday

It comes as a wave of cases across the mainland has seen a new lockdown begin in Austria and further restrictions in Greece, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for tougher measures.

In Belgium, violent protests against restrictions took place on Sunday.

But Mr Johnson told the CBI there was “nothing in the data saying we need to move to Plan B” here in the UK. “The best single thing you can all do is get your booster. When you are called forward to get it, please do so,” he said. Elsewhere, minister Robert Courts told an Airlines UK conference that COVID-19 travel rules in Britain will be reviewed in January. Industry bosses have previously said the government was too far behind others in lifting restrictions and that testing requirements were discouraging visitors to the UK. Mr Courts said: “We all want to reduce not just testing, but all the restrictive measures.” On Monday, booster jabs for the under 40s and second doses for 16-17-year-olds were launched. More than a million people are expected to receive their invitation in the coming days and vaccines can be booked through the National Booking Service.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, November 22 152,342 cases (up 698) 101,949 in Lincolnshire (up 470)

24,648 in North Lincolnshire (up 103)

25,745 in North East Lincolnshire (up 125) 2,478 deaths (no change) 1,812 from Lincolnshire (up no change)

337 from North Lincolnshire (no change)

329 from North East Lincolnshire (no change) of which 1,488 hospital deaths (up three) 919 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up three)

44 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

524 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change) DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.