16 seconds ago

Police appeal after homophobic abuse of rail staff

Refused to show a ticket then abused a staff member
Officers have released this picture in connection with a homophobic abuse incident on a train between Sleaford and Heckington. | Photo: British Transport Police

British Transport Police are investigating reports of an alleged homophobic abuse aimed at a member of rail staff on a train between Sleaford and Heckington.

The incident happened at 6.10pm on Thursday, October 14, when a train conductor asked a male passenger to see his ticket.

The man refused to show the conductor his ticket, and as he was leaving the train, he made homophobic slurs towards the conductor, according to British Transport Police.

Sleaford railway station. | Photo: Ellis Karran for The Lincolnite

Officers believe the man in the picture may have information which could help with their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information about the incident, contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting incident number 512 of October 14.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.