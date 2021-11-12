Police car smashed up in Grantham crash
Two officers suffered minor injuries
The front of a police car has been badly damaged in a crash with a black BMW on the B1174 High Street in Grantham.
The road was closed both ways between Market Place and St Peter’s Hill after the incident, which is believed to have happened before 5.30am on Friday, November 12.
Lincolnshire Police said it was not a ‘pursuit’ and only minor injuries were suffered with no requirement for hospital treatment. Police later confirmed that two officers in the car suffered minor aches and pains. The driver of the BMW also suffered minor injuries.
Police say the road is now open and that there is no requirement to refer the incident to the police watchdog.
However, the force added that the matter will be investigated in accordance with their police vehicle collision policy. If any possible misconduct was found it would then be passed on to their Professional Standards Department