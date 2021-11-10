Police hunt man who racially abused child in Lincoln shop
Can you help to identify him?
A CCTV image has been released of a man who allegedly racially abused a 12-year-old boy in an uphill Lincoln convenience shop.
Lincolnshire Police have asked for the public’s help to identify the man pictured.
The boy is said to have been approached in the convenience shop on Newport on October 20.
He reportedly pulled the boy’s hood down and made a racially offensive comment towards him.
Police said in a statement: “After following all other investigative avenues, we now believe that a public appeal may help to identify the person in the images.
“If you have know this man and can help identify him, we would like to hear from you. There are a number of ways you can report information to us:
- By calling 101 quoting incident number 87 of October 21
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to include incident number 87 of October 21 in the subject line
- Through the independent charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online
- Reference: Incident 87 of October 21