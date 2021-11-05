Police tape off Lincoln Cash Converters after incident

The glass door was smashed and has a hole in

A cordon was put in place outside Cash Converters on Lincoln High Street on Friday morning as police investigate an incident at the second hand goods retailer.

A passer-by saw the cordon at around 7.45am on November 5 and it was still in place by the time of publication.

There is a hole at the bottom of the door where it has been smashed, with shards of glass on the ground.

The Lincolnite has contacted Lincolnshire Police for more information. This story will be updated when more details become available.