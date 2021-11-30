Reminder that booster vaccinations only available to people over 40

For now, until it gets expanded

Health leaders are reminding people that currently COVID boosters are only available to those aged 40 and over and patients with health conditions that mean COVID will make them seriously ill.

There is also still a six-month gap between the second dose of the vaccine and a booster.

This is the same position across the country as we await implementation of the new JCVI guidance announced on Monday, November 29, that booster jabs will be available for all adults soon.

“We would urge everyone who is currently eligible to have or book their COVID booster to do so as soon as possible,” said Geoff Barnes, Acting Director of Public Health in North East Lincolnshire.

“These are mainly people who are aged 40 and over or have a long term health condition that makes COVID a serious risk to their health and it’s been six months since they had their second jab.

“A coronavirus (COVID-19) booster vaccine dose helps improve the protection you have from your first 2 doses of the vaccine. It helps give you longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

“The NHS is currently prioritising those most at risk from COVID and if people who are not yet eligible attend, they will have to be turned away.”

Currently only those groups of people listed below are eligible. This includes:

people aged 40 and over

people who live and work in care homes

frontline health and social care workers

people aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19

people aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from COVID-19

people aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis)

The NHS will announce when the boosters are ready for healthy people aged under 40 or the period of time between the 2nd dose and booster changes.