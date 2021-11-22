Rugby Report: Big wins for Lincoln’s men and ladies

It was a weekend to remember for Lincoln as both the men’s 1st XV and ladies recorded emphatic home victories.

Captain Lewis Wilson returned to make his first start since suffering a fractured clavicle in September, and he was among the try scorers in an impressive 53-0 win for the 1st XV.

Grant Cowe grabbed two tries for the hosts, and Jack Noquet, Owen Mitchinson, Thomas Brooks, Jake Keeton, Dan Hill and Josh White each scored one.

Louie Cooke kicked three conversions and Jack Miles added one.

Ollie Stringer was named as Lincoln’s man-of-the-match on his first team debut on what was a great afternoon for the hosts.

After the match captain Wilson said: “It was great to get back on the pitch with the lads and even better to cap it off with a win and keeping the opposition at zero (points).”

Lincoln Ladies continued their push for the title and unbeaten start to the season with a 37-0 home win against Lincolnshire rivals Boston.

Jenna Bierton crossed for two tries to leave Lincoln just two points behind leaders Peterborough, and with a game in hand on their title rivals.

Lincoln captain Shannon Snell, Liv Smith, Casey Thompson, and Emelia Twesigye, each scored one try for the hosts.

Twesigye also kicked two conversions and a penalty for Lincoln.

Boston Ladies captain Hannah Booth said her side played with passion and resilience and that their heads never dropped throughout the game.

Other Results

In the Midlands Premier, Scunthorpe’s impressive eight-game unbeaten run was ended after a battling 41-17 defeat at Syston.

Jacob Hardy and Ollie Cole scored Scunthorpe’s tries, while Tom Alldridge kicked two conversions and a penalty.

In Midlands Two East (North), Market Rasen & Louth suffered a 32-5 home defeat at the hands of league leaders Newark. Their only try of the match was scored by Spencer Holvey.

Stamford bounced back to winning ways with a 33-17 away victory against St Ives in Midlands Two East (South).

Jack Jones crossed for two of Stamford’s tries, while Gaz Ramsden, Lewis Nettleton and Toby Anderson each scored one. Iain Downer added four conversions.

In Midlands Three East (North), Rowan Mason and Rob Borley both scored two tries as Boston made it back-to-back victories with a 53-5 home win against Belper.

Colt Ollie Lawman who was making his debut, Wayne Harley, Deano Deane, Josh Cook and Jack Wright also scored tries for Boston. Harley also kicked four conversions.

Matt Stringer scored four tries as Grimsby claimed a 31-15 home victory against Ashfield.

Jess Matthews also scored a try for Grimsby, as well as successfully kicking three conversions.

Kesteven battled hard in their home match against Nottingham Casuals before eventually going down to a 43-28 defeat.

In Midlands Three East (South), Bourne kept up the pressure on league leaders Stockwood Park with a 47-21 victory away against Northampton Mens Own.

Laurence Sidwell crossed for two of Bourne’s tries, while Sam Harby, Dave Maudsley and Tom Dixon each scored one.

Sam Evison had an excellent day with the boot as he kicked five conversions and four penalties.

It was a difficult weekend for Spalding who suffered a frustrating 48-12 defeat away against Rushden & Higham.

In Midlands Four East (North), Kieron Smyth crossed for a hat-trick of tries, and assisted two, as league leaders Gainsborough won 45-14 at North Hykeham.

Brad Beresford grabbed two tries for Gainsborough and Chris Mangan and Martin Rice each scored one. Tudor Roberts successfully kicked five conversions.

North Hykeham’s tries were scored by Mark Munton and Max Foster, with Leo Cross kicking both conversions.

Ollerton were awarded a home walkover against Cleethorpes.

In Midlands Four East (South), Joe Austin, Haydn Johns and Sam Duncan all scored tries as Stamford College Old Boys claimed a 25-17 win at South Leicester.

Johns successfully kicked two conversions and two penalties.

Captain Luke Whitby scored the only try of the match for Deepings as they lost 69-7 at home against unbeaten league leaders Biggleswade.

The try was converted by Chris Owen and Deepings battled hard and refused to give up throughout the game.

Women’s Rugby

In the Women’s National Challenge 2 Midlands (North East), Jo Mortimer, Jess Castell-Smith and Kerri Arlando all crossed for tries as Kesteven Ladies won 15-12 at Deeping Devils Ladies.

The result means it was back-to-back victories for Kesteven.

Rach Harding and Steph Pattern both scored tries for Deeping Devils, with Rowena Everett adding one conversion.

Josephine ‘Flo’ Cobden, who was named as the home side’s player of the match, scored a try as Sleaford Ladies were defeated 36-5 against league leaders Peterborough.

Despite the result, Sleaford never gave up throughout the match and showed incredible courage to battle hard against strong opponents.