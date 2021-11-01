Rugby Report: White double guides Lincoln to victory

Josh White grabbed a brace of tries as Lincoln’s 1st XV kickstarted their season with a well-deserved 31-10 home win against Ashbourne.

Lincoln opened the scoring in the closing stages of the first half when White dummied and made a line break on halfway.

The centre then handed-off the opposition full-back before going over for a try, which Louie Cooke converted to give Lincoln a 7-0 lead going in at the break.

White kicked the ball through after a good exchange of passes with Jake Keeton, before two Ashbourne players misjudged the situation, allowing the centre to pick it up to go over for his second try of the match.

Cooke added the conversion and a penalty to move Lincoln further in front.

Stand-in captain Jack Kinsey went blind down the short side to score a try after a good pass from Jack Noquet. Cooke added the extras.

Ashbourne reduced the deficit with two unconverted tries, but Lincoln had the final say as Grant Cowe powered over for a try, which Cooke converted to complete the scoring.

Tries from Will Hewing, Conor Milnes and Josh Brown couldn’t prevent Lincoln Imps XV from a 59-21 home defeat against Dronfield.

Lincoln refused to give up and battled hard throughout, with their remaining points coming via two conversions from Milnes and one from Luke Brodrick.

Four tries from Jade Morgan saw Lincoln Ladies maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a 61-12 home win against Mellish.

Jenna Bierton and Harriet Fluck each crossed for a hat-trick of tries, while Lynne Brooker-Brown added three conversions on what was a fine afternoon for Lincoln.

Morgan was named as Lincoln’s back of the match, while Lucy Ellis was named as the home side’s best forward. Casey Thompson was named as Lincoln’s player of the match by head coach Brian Kelly.

Other Results

In the Midlands Premier, third-placed Scunthorpe continued their good start to the season with a 41-21 home victory against Paviors.

Josh Lugsden crossed for four of Scunthorpe’s tries, while Liam Brunt, Joey Mowbray and James Dyson each scored one. Tom Alldridge added three conversions.

In Midlands Two East (North), Spencer Holvey and Tom Stephens both scored tries as Market Rasen & Louth lost 29-12 at home against Matlock.

Holvey also successfully kicked one conversion for the Lincolnshire side.

Stamford secured a losing bonus point after a narrow 22-15 away defeat against rivals Oakham in Midlands Two East (South).

Aus Schwarz and Jack Jones scored Stamford’s tries, with Iain Downer kicking one conversion and a penalty.

In Midlands Three East (North), Kesteven made it back-to-back victories with a 37-17 home win against Mansfield.

James Goodrich scored a hat-trick of tries, while captain Gav Purvis, Rob Sheardown and Dan Turner each scored one. Matt Grinney kicked two conversions and a penalty.

Harry Cox crossed for a hat-trick as Kesteven’s second team lost 20-19 against Bingham, while Jamie Cameron kicked two conversions.

Cameron, along with James Cook, Adam Ongley, Nick Morgan and Jason Divilly, were the players from Skegness RFC to get crucial game time as their rugby club try to help out other local sides whilst they await fixtures.

Mike Vankampen crossed for two tries, and Evan Picking scored one, as Grimsby lost 28-15 at home against Mellish.

In the other game involving a Lincolnshire side in Midlands Three East (North), Boston suffered a narrow 5-0 defeat at home against Ashfield.

In Midlands Three East (South), Harry Thornburn crossed for two tries as second-placed Bourne won 26-19 at Luton.

Sam Thornburn and Laurence Sidwell both scored tries, while Sam Evison added three conversions as Bourne made it three league wins in a row.

Ash Anker scored two tries as Spalding lost 40-28 in a hard-fought match away against Northampton Mens Own.

Taylor Crowson and Gav Sharman also scored tries for the visitors and Conall Mason successfully kicked all four of his conversions.

North Hykeham moved top of the table in Midlands Four East (North) after a comprehensive 78-0 victory against Worksop.

Rob Booth crossed for a hat-trick of tries for the hosts, while man-of-the-match Mark Munton and Dave Hill each scored two.

Jake Addison, Leo Cross, Paul Norman, Joe Murray and Ryan Carr also scored tries for Hykeham. Hill added eight conversions and Cross kicked one.

Gainsborough and Cleethorpes went into their game as the two top sides in the league before kick-off, but saw their match abandoned at half-time with the score level at 12-12.

Gainsborough’s Kieron Smythe chipped the ball over the defence to set up one of Jordan Beresford’s two tries for the hosts. Smythe also added one conversion.

Isaac Machon and Sam Madeira scored the tries for Cleethorpes, but the game was abandoned after the latter suffered a dislocated ankle.

Sleaford travelled to Ollerton missing several players and it proved to be a tough trip after a 52-0 defeat.

In Midlands Four East (South), second-placed Deepings claimed an emphatic 87-12 home victory against Aylestone St James.

Luke Whitby, Ryan Cuthbertson and Kelvin Squires each scored two tries for the hosts.

James Hayward, Lance Charity, James Mason, Austin Crowson, Billy Musson, Archie Sawyer and Chris Owen also scored tries for Deepings, with the latter successfully kicking 11 conversions.

Deepings also wanted to give a special mention to the respect they have for Aylestone St James who kept fighting until the end.

Craig Darlington scored the visitors’ only try of the match as Stamford College Old Boys lost 27-5 at Northampton BBOB.