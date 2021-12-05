£1,000 reward for tips on badger baiting in Lincolnshire

Animal Protection Services is offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of people involved in badger baiting following an incident in Lincolnshire.

A badger was rescued by Lincolnshire Badger Group from a warehouse in Market Rasen, which had suffered injuries that were consistent with badger baiting.

Badger baiting is a form of blood sport that involves a dog being forced to fight with a badger.

Unfortunately, due the serious injuries sustained, the vet was forced to euthanise the badger.

Jacob Lloyd, a trustee of Animal Protection Services, said: “Badger baiting is a horrific cruel blood sport that affects the welfare of dogs and badgers.

“These wild animals will suffer immensely in the moments’ leading up to their deaths.

“This is a despicable crime that was made illegal in 1835. Despite it being illegal, we are hearing of more badger baiting cases than ever before.”

“We are offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information leading to a conviction of badger baiting.

“All of the information that is provided to us will be treated in the strictest confidence and any source may wish to remain anonymous.”

Anyone with information should call Animal Protection Services on 020 4534 2786 or send information by email to [email protected].