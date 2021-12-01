Appeal: Theft and fraud in Boston
Do you know this woman?
Can you help us identify the woman in the image?
We believe the woman in the image can help with information regarding the theft and fraudulent use of a bank card.
On Monday 15th November, officers received reports that a bank card was stolen from an elderly woman in her home in Boston. The card was then fraudulently used at Matalan and Asda.
If you know who the woman in the image is or have any other information that can help, get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting 21000668432.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting reference 21000668432 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: 21000668432