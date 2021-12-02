Man charged with Spalding attempted rape, robbery and assault
A man has been charged
A 28 year old man from Donington has been charged with attempted rape, robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm after a 22 year old woman was attacked on Albion Street, Spalding on the evening of Saturday 27 November 2021.
Kamil Gziut of Arnhem Way, Donington, has been remanded into custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 2 December 2021.
Detective Inspector Paul Coleman, who has been leading the investigation said: “The full circumstances of this case were initially unclear but it soon became apparent that this was a random attack on a stranger, which, had it not been for the quick wits of the victim, and the intervention of others could have become something more sinister.
“I want to commend the bravery of the victim in this case. We are continuing to engage and support her as this investigation moves forward.
“I also particularly want to thank and commend the bravery of the three young men that came to the aid of this woman. Their actions on the night and their subsequent co-operation with our investigation has played a huge part in this investigation and we are all grateful for their help.
“We have been working tirelessly in our efforts to piece together evidence, officers worked through the night to ensure that CPS were in a position to authorise the appropriate charges.
“I hope that this reassures the community that we are absolutely committed to their safety and bringing offenders to justice who would seek to harm others.
“I can confirm that this was a completely isolated incident and we are not looking for anybody else at this time.’
We continue to appeal for any information that will assist the investigation and ask anyone who thinks they can help to get in touch. There are a number of ways to contact us:
- By clicking on the email link [email protected] please remember to put the reference incident 351 of 27 November in the subject box.
- Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 27 November
- Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
- If you’ve been the victim of crime, support is available, whether you have reported the crime to the police or not. Victim Lincs provide free, confidential advice and guidance, as well as access to specialist emotional support services. Visit victimlincs.co.uk or call 01522 947510 Monday – Friday 8am – 4pm.
Update 14:00 1st December
We have this morning arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the assault on Albion Street, Spalding. The incident took place on Saturday 27 November.
He remains in police custody and enquiries are still ongoing.
Original release
We are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted on Albion Street Spalding on Saturday 27 November between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.
Our force control room received a report that a woman in her 20s was assaulted by a man who grabbed her around the neck and forced her to the ground.
We believe the male suspect may have followed the victim over the footbridge from the High Street and onto Albion Street where the incident happened.
Reports suggest that three men came to the rescue of the woman and confronted the man before he left the scene. There are also reports that a passing motorist may have stopped briefly and spoken with these three men.
We are currently pursuing a number of enquiries into this incident but we are particularly keen to identify and speak with these men who appear to have intervened and helped the victim. It is likely that they have had close contact with the suspect and may have information that will help to identify him. We would also like to hear from anybody who was in the area of Albion Street or High Street between the hours of 5.30 and 6.30pm on Saturday evening that may be able to assist with this enquiry.
Anybody with any information including dashcam footage, please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting Inc 351 – 27/11/21.
Reference: Incident 351 of 27 November