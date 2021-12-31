County leaders to examine 3% rise in council tax for adult social care

A man sentenced to three decades in prison for abusing young people in Derbyshire and Lincolnshire, and another male who was convicted of 20 historic rapes and sexual assaults against children, were among over 40 paedophiles jailed in 2021.

The longest sentence of 30 years was given to Andrew Mark Ditchfield after a jury found him guilty of 45 offences against 14 victims.

The Lincolnite’s court reporters cover the biggest cases heard in our region every day. Here’s a round-up of reports from 2021 involving paedophiles:

January

Alistair Hackney

Lincoln man Alistair Hackney groomed a 14-year-old schoolgirl before going on to commit sex offences against her. He was jailed for six-and-a-half years.

William Russell

Grimsby man William Russell was jailed for 18 months after being caught with indecent images of children as young as three-years-old.

February

Timothy Mawer

Former Lincoln area badminton coach Timothy Mawer was jailed for 20 years after grooming and then carrying out “vile” sexual assaults on young boys over an 18-year period.

Philip Beaumont

Philip Beaumont was jailed for 19 years after being convicted of 20 sex offences against young children in Lincolnshire.

Martin Ashmore

Sleaford man Martin Ashmore was jailed for six years and nine months for indecently assaulting two girls in the early to mid-1990s. He assaulted one of the girls several times and committed the first of his offences when she was just 11-years-old.

Corey-Lea Dixon

Corey-Lea Dixon was jailed for 12 months for downloading thousands of indecent images of children.

March

Darren Sanby

Lincoln man Darren Sanby initiated sexual contact with two young children he met playing video games online and was jailed for a total of four years and four months.

Ian Picksley

Ian Picksley, described as having an “appalling” record of sex offences involving children, tried to destroy evidence when police turned up at his home. He was jailed for 20 months.

Howard Angel

*No photograph available from Lincolnshire Police

Boston man Howard Angel, who amassed a collection of thousands of illegal images after becoming addicted to downloading child abuse images, was jailed for 10 months.

April

Geoffrey Broome

Former youth football coach Geoffrey Douglas Broome was jailed for four years after being convicted of multiple offences of indecent assault involving young boys.

Mark Clapson

Mark Clapson set up a covert camera to film female victims, and also downloaded thousands of indecent images of children from the internet. He was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

Donald Arblaster

Married pensioner Donald Arblaster, who groomed and then sexually assaulted a vulnerable 15-year-old girl, was jailed for 28 months.

Andrew Cox

A convicted killer who downloaded child abuse after he was freed on licence was put back behind bars. Andrew Cox was given a six-month jail sentence and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.

The court was told that following his arrest Cox was recalled to prison to continue serving his life sentence. The decision on when he is released will be made by the Parole Board.

May

Benjamin Johnson

Benjamin Johnson, from Scunthorpe, was returned back to prison for six years after failing to comply with release requirements when he sexually assaulted two children.

James Shawley

*No photograph of Shawley was available from Lincolnshire Police

A primary school headteacher – James Shawley – caught sexting and arranging to meet someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

Callum Reynolds

A paedophile from Skegness was brought to justice after boasting in online chats that he had sexually abused young girls. Callum Reynolds was jailed for a total of three years and three months.

June

William Clapham

William Clapham, 85, who raped and sexually abused young girls for decades, was jailed for 15 years and two months and faces spending the rest of his life in prison.

James Rippington

A paedophile who turned up at a railway station expecting to meet a woman for sex arrived to find police waiting for him. James Rippington was jailed for three years and seven months.

Robert Nicholson

Robert Nicholson was jailed for two years after arranging to meet a 13-year-old girl at a McDonald’s restaurant in Lincoln. He was also given a two year extended licence, which means that if he is released early from his sentence he will remain at risk of being returned to prison until June 2025.

July

Charlotte Killingsworth & Adrian Bell

A man and a woman from Lincoln were jailed for a combined total of more than a decade for multiple horrific child sex offences. Adrian Bell was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison, while Charlotte Killingsworth was jailed for three years.

August

David Taylor & Raymond Longley

Two men who held high staff positions at a now closed-down special needs school near Grantham (Stubton Hall) were jailed after an investigation into non-recent sexual assaults on pupils. Lincoln man David Taylor was sentenced to a total of 19 years and six months behind bars, while Raymond Longley, of Caythorpe, was jailed for four years.

Martin McCullion

Martin McCullion, 68, of Barrowby, showed no remorse for his actions when he was jailed for four years and five months for sexually assaulting a child.

September

Peter David Freeman

Peter David Freeman, 72, was convicted of 20 historic rapes and sexual assaults against children. He will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being given an extended sentence of 25 years, of which 22 will be custodial, with a further three on licence.

Timothy Jackson

Spalding man Timothy Jackson, who boasted police would never catch him, was jailed for six years and nine months after making an indecent image library of kids.

Lawrence Burman

*No photographer of the defendant was available from Hertfordshire Constabulary

Former Lincolnshire lorry driver Lawrence Burman was jailed for 12 months for sexual offences against children in the 1970s. The offences relate to three children, aged between eight and 13 at the time they were abused by Burman.

October

Andrew Mark Ditchfield

A child rapist who abused young people in Derbyshire and Lincolnshire for over two decades was sentenced to 30 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of 45 offences. Andrew Mark Ditchfield, 54, was given his prison sentence with an extended licence period of eight years.

Ventislav Todorov

Ventislav Todorov, 57, from Wisbech was sentenced to 14 years in prison after admitting to raping and sexually abusing three children.

Jack Payne

A convicted sex offender who returned to his previous ways within days of being released early from prison was sent back to jail for four years. Jack Payne, 22, from Mablethorpe, was released on licence but within 20 days he was back online approaching what he believed to be an under-age girl.

Dean Dunhill

A paedophile was sent back to prison for 10 months after moving to the Lincolnshire coast without telling the authorities. Dean Dunhill, 33, was required to tell police where he was, but went missing from his accommodation in July, and was found living in a tent next to a church in the resort of Ingoldmells, near Skegness.

November

Mark Pitchford

Mark Pitchford, 26, was jailed for 13 years and six months after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences against minors.

George Holden

George Holden, 88, who previously worked as a children’s entertainer was jailed for 13 years after admitting a string of sexual offences against two boys in the 1970s.

Alan Henneberry

Alan Robert Henneberry, 34, from Grantham was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he committed a string of sexual offences against children.

Peter Henry Cooper

Peter Henry Cooper, 78, admitted sexually touching two boys and was jailed for five years and four months. In a victim impact statement the mother of one of the boys described Cooper as a “monster” who had traumatised her son.

Kevin Ashby

Grimsby man Kevin Ashby, 58, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison with an unlimited Sexual Harm Prevention Order for sexually abusing a five-year-old child.

Mark Gibbins

Mark Gibbins, 54, was jailed for three years and 10 months after pretending to be a teenage boy online to manipulate young victims and fulfil his sexual gratification.

Brian Royston

Grimsby man Brian Royston was jailed for three years after so-called ‘paedophile hunters’ caught him on his way to meet what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

December

Christopher Stanton

Lincoln man Christopher Stanton was jailed for 24 years for multiple sex offences against children. He was sentenced for six counts of rape and one of attempted rape against children under the age of 16.

Calvin Stockdale

Grantham man Calvin Stockdale, who had sex with an underage girl after offering her £1,300, was jailed for five years.

Peter Coster

*Cambridgeshire Police did not record a custody photo of Coster

Peter Coster, who sexually abused a girl in Peterborough while completing contracting work at a Lincolnshire school, was jailed for three years – almost two decades after the horrific incident.

Simon Stone

Spalding man Simon Stone was jailed for 32 months after being caught in a “paedophile sting” when he sent sexual messages to two adults he believed were teenage girls.

Wayne Clark

Wayne Clark, from Stamford, was jailed for two years and four months after admitting sexually abusing a teenage boy in Peterborough. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade.

