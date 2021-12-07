Festive Market and Santa Fun Run in Boston next weekend
Santa suits are encouraged for the run
Boston’s third-ever Santa Fun Run will take place in the Lincolnshire town next weekend, on the same day as the special Festive Market.
The town’s Market Place will host a festive market on Sunday December 12, featuring a selection of craft and gift stalls and food vendors, as well as entertainers including an ice carving demonstration.
The Market Place will also be the finishing line for the Santa Fun Run, which hopes to build on the successful events in 2018 and 2019. The fun run will begin in Central Park, following a route that takes in the town’s most iconic sites and historic streets.
Santa suits and festive dress are optional but encouraged. It doesn’t matter if participants choose to run, hope or skip, as it’s all about taking part.
You must book your place ahead of the event online here, with entry priced at £15 (including delivery of Santa suit).
Organisers Boston Community Runners Group are supporting Wyberton Wombles of Boston Common this year. They are looking to raise funds to ensure the group have the equipment they need to keep the town tidy.
Councillor Tracey Abbott, Portfolio for Town Centre at Boston Borough Council, said: “It’s been wonderful to see residents and visitors coming back to the town centre to enjoy the festive period after a difficult 2020, and it’s great to see the Christmas cheer continuing with the Festive Market and Fun Run.
“I’m sure the market will be a massive success and I wish everyone taking part in the run the very best of luck.”
Councillor Paul Goodale, Chairman of Boston Town Area Committee, added: “We’ve already had some fantastic Christmas celebrations in the town, and we’re delighted to be helping them continue with our support of the Festive Market. I’m looking forward to it and I know it’ll be a big Success for everyone involved.”