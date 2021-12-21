Former police inspector appointed as Lincolnshire’s deputy PCC

A former police sergeant and inspector has been appointed as Marc Jones’ new Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire.

Philip Clark will take up his new position as Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner on January 1, 2022.

His appointment comes after the previous deputy PCC Stuart Tweedale stepped down earlier this year following more than five years in the role.

Philip, now 53, will deputise for Mr Jones in a range of formal and informal meetings, and take the lead in areas crucial to the delivery of the police and crime plan.

He grew up in Lincolnshire and, after graduating with a degree in history and politics, he worked for a number of charities and aid agencies in the Middle East during the first Gulf War.

The father-of-two joined the Metropolitan Police in 1991 and transferred to the Lincolnshire force in 1995. He has served as a sergeant and inspector, as well as carrying out secondments to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the East Midlands Development Agency.

Philip, who has trained as a hostage and crisis negotiator, was elected to the full-time position as the Police Federation rep in 2012, a job he retained until his retirement in October 2021.

Marc said: “I am delighted and honoured to be appointed to this position and look forward to using my wealth of experience to support the Commissioner in his drive to keep our communities safe.

“There are challenges ahead but I am wholly committed to the people of Lincolnshire and the improvement of the services provided to them.”

“Phil will make a huge difference to my team and I am thrilled he has agreed to take on the role. His knowledge of Lincolnshire Police, his dedication to public service across the county and the relationships he has built with many people and organisations will all be crucial.

“I am confident Phil will play an important role in helping me deliver better services, bring innovation and protect communities.”

The previous deputy PCC Mr Tweedale raised the profile of frauds and scams on a local, regional and national level during his tenure.

A special programme to help school children understand and spot scams, which he created and designed, in conjunction with Trading Standards and police colleagues, has now been rolled out across the UK. Work on creating a similar programme aimed at university and college students is now being developed, and is supported by UK Finance.