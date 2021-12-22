Four men arrested following suspicious activity at industrial estate

Hundreds queued at the Engine Shed in Lincoln on Wednesday, as people went out to get a walk-in booster jab to protect them from COVID-19 before Christmas.

The Engine Shed was used as a temporary walk-in vaccination centre in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 21 between 9.30am and 2pm, on a first come first served basis.

Staff at the Engine Shed vaccination centre told The Lincolnite that over 120 jabs had been administered on Wednesday morning, as a steady flow of people arrived for first, second and booster doses.

There will also be walk-ins available at both Minster Medical Practice and Portland Medical Practice, with the former being open on Wednesday between 2pm and 4pm.

On Thursday, December 23, Minster will once again offer walk-ins between 8.30am and 11.30am, and again between 2pm and 4pm, and Portland Street practice the same between 1pm and 4pm.

It comes as booster vaccines were made available for all over 18s either via booking through the National Booking System or on a walk-in basis at the county’s two Mass Vaccination Centres, the PRSA in Boston and the Lincolnshire Showground, though booking is still the preferred method.

The Engine Shed offered Pfizer jabs only on Wednesday, and there was a steady flow of queues from 9.30am when it opened right up until around midday.

Once you get inside the Engine Shed, personal details such as your NHS number, name, address and contact number are shared and you are given a new vaccination card for your booster status.

You are also asked to provide contact details for someone to come along if you need assistance, and given a leaflet explaining potential side effects and what to expect from your dose of the vaccine.

Lincoln’s town crier has been out in the city centre spreading the word that the Engine Shed being a temporary vaccination centre.

Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes at NHS Lincolnshire CCG, said: “I would strongly urge anyone who is eligible – 18 and over for a booster (16 and over with underlying conditions) – and hasn’t yet had a booster, or perhaps even a first or second dose, to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Please don’t put it off, Omicron is spreading rapidly and getting ‘boosted’ is our best protection against it.”