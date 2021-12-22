Four men arrested following suspicious activity at industrial estate
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal, after a van was spotted acting suspiciously around an industrial estate on Wilton Road, Humberston at 11.30pm last night (Tuesday, December 21).
A van was said to have attended the area on a number of occasions during the evening, with a man looking around the site, despite it being closed for the day.
Upon attending the scene, a number of tools such as angle grinders, saws and bolt cutters were recovered. They remain in our custody whilst enquiries continue.
If you have any information that may assist with our investigation, please call us on 101 quoting log 607. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.