1 min ago

How Lincolnshire MP voted on plan B restrictions, including COVID passes and mandatory NHS jabs

Some Lincolnshire rebels in the votes
All 10 Greater Lincolnshire MPs.

On Tuesday night the government has voted in favour of new “Plan B” coronavirus rules to tackle growing Omicron cases, despite a strong backlash from its own MPs.

Downing Street’s plans include compulsory face masks, new rules on self isolation, mandatory vaccines for NHS staff and the introduction of COVID passports – the latter being a huge stumbling block for backbenchers.

Many said they would support some measures, but more than 70 were expected to rebel against the passes. COVID passes will come into effect from Wednesday.

The vote on self-isolation for vaccinated people who came into contact with COVID-19 infected people was unanimous and did not require a vote.

The measures, in more detail, are:

  • Vaccine-only COVID passports becoming mandatory for entry to nightclubs and venues of more than 500 indoors, 4,000 unseated outdoors and any venue of more than 10,000 capacity. A negative lateral flow test would also be sufficient. – Passed by 369 votes to 126
  • A retrospective vote on face masks becoming a legal requirement in most indoor venues – Passed by 441 votes to 41
  • Vaccinated people who come into contact with COVID cases will now be asked to take daily lateral flow tests instead of isolating – Passed without a vote
  • Compulsory COVID vaccines to be introduced for frontline NHS workers – Passed by 385 votes to 100

Here’s how your MP voted:

Victoria Atkins – Louth and Horncastle – Did not vote

Louth and Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins

Gareth Davies – Grantham and Stamford

Gareth Davies, Grantham and Stamford MP. | Photo: Conservatives

  • Face covering expansion – Aye
  • Covid passes – Aye
  • Mandatory vaccinations – Aye

Sir John Hayes- South Holland and The Deepings

Sir John Hayes MP for South Holland and the Deepings also spoke during the debate on Wednesday.

  • Face covering expansion – Aye
  • Covid passes – No
  • Mandatory vaccinations – Aye

Dr Caroline Johnson – Sleaford

North Hykeham and Sleaford MP Caroline Johnson

  • Face covering expansion – Aye
  • Covid passes – Aye
  • Mandatory vaccinations – Aye

Sir Edward Leigh – Gainsborough

Gainsborough MP Edward Leigh.

  • Face covering expansion – No
  • Covid passes – No
  • Mandatory vaccinations – No

Karl McCartney – Lincoln

MP for Lincoln, Karl McCartney. | Photo: UK Parliament

  • Face covering expansion – No
  • Covid passes – No
  • Mandatory vaccinations – No

Holly Mumby-Croft – Scunthorpe

Holly Mumby-Croft.

  • Face covering expansion – Aye
  • Covid passes – No
  • Mandatory vaccinations – No

Lia Nici – Grimsby

Lia Nici.

  • Face covering expansion – Aye
  • Covid passes – Aye
  • Mandatory vaccinations – Aye

Martin Vickers – Cleethorpes

MP for Cleethorpes, Martin Vickers.

  • Face covering expansion – Aye
  • Covid passes – Aye
  • Mandatory vaccinations – Aye

Matt Warman – Boston

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman.

  • Face covering expansion – Aye
  • Covid passes – Aye
  • Mandatory vaccinations – Aye

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.