How Lincolnshire MP voted on plan B restrictions, including COVID passes and mandatory NHS jabs
Some Lincolnshire rebels in the votes
On Tuesday night the government has voted in favour of new “Plan B” coronavirus rules to tackle growing Omicron cases, despite a strong backlash from its own MPs.
Downing Street’s plans include compulsory face masks, new rules on self isolation, mandatory vaccines for NHS staff and the introduction of COVID passports – the latter being a huge stumbling block for backbenchers.
Many said they would support some measures, but more than 70 were expected to rebel against the passes. COVID passes will come into effect from Wednesday.
The vote on self-isolation for vaccinated people who came into contact with COVID-19 infected people was unanimous and did not require a vote.
The measures, in more detail, are:
- Vaccine-only COVID passports becoming mandatory for entry to nightclubs and venues of more than 500 indoors, 4,000 unseated outdoors and any venue of more than 10,000 capacity. A negative lateral flow test would also be sufficient. – Passed by 369 votes to 126
- A retrospective vote on face masks becoming a legal requirement in most indoor venues – Passed by 441 votes to 41
- Vaccinated people who come into contact with COVID cases will now be asked to take daily lateral flow tests instead of isolating – Passed without a vote
- Compulsory COVID vaccines to be introduced for frontline NHS workers – Passed by 385 votes to 100
Here’s how your MP voted:
Victoria Atkins – Louth and Horncastle – Did not vote
Gareth Davies – Grantham and Stamford
- Face covering expansion – Aye
- Covid passes – Aye
- Mandatory vaccinations – Aye
Sir John Hayes- South Holland and The Deepings
- Face covering expansion – Aye
- Covid passes – No
- Mandatory vaccinations – Aye
Dr Caroline Johnson – Sleaford
- Face covering expansion – Aye
- Covid passes – Aye
- Mandatory vaccinations – Aye
Sir Edward Leigh – Gainsborough
- Face covering expansion – No
- Covid passes – No
- Mandatory vaccinations – No
Karl McCartney – Lincoln
- Face covering expansion – No
- Covid passes – No
- Mandatory vaccinations – No
Holly Mumby-Croft – Scunthorpe
- Face covering expansion – Aye
- Covid passes – No
- Mandatory vaccinations – No
Lia Nici – Grimsby
- Face covering expansion – Aye
- Covid passes – Aye
- Mandatory vaccinations – Aye
Martin Vickers – Cleethorpes
- Face covering expansion – Aye
- Covid passes – Aye
- Mandatory vaccinations – Aye
Matt Warman – Boston
- Face covering expansion – Aye
- Covid passes – Aye
- Mandatory vaccinations – Aye