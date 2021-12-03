56 seconds ago

Lincoln Christmas Market: Visitors get in the festive mood

Festive cheer in the air!

People were in happy festive spirits on the second day of the Lincoln Christmas Market and told The Lincolnite they were delighted to see the event back after a year off.

Lincoln Christmas Market was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it returned this year on Thursday, December 2 and will run until Sunday, December 5.

The 38th Lincoln Christmas Market festive has over 150 stalls and fun for all the family, including a fun fair and big wheel offering spectacular views of Lincoln – see the full list of stalls here.

The Edwards family travel from Leicestershire every year to attend the Lincoln Christmas Market. | Photo: Joseph Verney for The Lincolnite

The Lincolnite went to speak to locals and visitors who attended the second day of this year’s Lincoln Christmas Market, including the Canners, the Higgins, the Hawes, and Hewes families who have been at the event several times before, while the Cussans family were visiting for the first time.

It was also great to see such a variety of stalls and the welcome return of iconic Lincoln Christmas Market treats, such as Bratwurst and Mulled Wine.

Ben Smith and Courtney Gregory from German Swing Grill, which sells the iconic Christmas Market treat Bratwurst. | Photo: Joseph Verney for The Lincolnite

Neil Martin and John Giles from Steep Hill Wines are selling mulled wine and spiced cider at the Lincoln Christmas Market. | Photo: Joseph Verney for The Lincolnite

PCs Kirkwood and Dady patrolling the Christmas Market to ensure everyone remains safe. | Photo: Joseph Verney for The Lincolnite

