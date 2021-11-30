Full list of stalls at the Lincoln Christmas Market + where to find them
Over 130 to check out
Lincoln Christmas Market is almost here, and the city is gearing up for a long weekend festive bonanza from Thursday, December 2 until Sunday, December 5.
Excitement around the event is at an all-time high, after Lincoln missed out on its Christmas market last year due to ongoing lockdowns brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to recent government guidance making face masks mandatory in shops and on public transport in England, organisers at Lincoln Christmas Market are asking people to also wear them in crowded areas and indoors, unless exempt.
This year, there are 138 stalls for visitors to check out, offering the finest Lincolnshire produce in food and drink, as well as a variety of arts, crafts and design.
They will be situated at Castle Square, Castle Grounds, The Lawn, Westgate and Cathedral Westfront in the uphill section of the city, open throughout the four days of Lincoln Christmas Market.
Here are the names and locations of all stalls at the market this year:
Castle Square
- Georgie Porgies Puddings
- Schmidt Glass
- Jormaepourri Ltd
- F.F.N Lincoln Section
- Red Baron
- Lincolnshire Poacher Cheese
- One Castle Hill
- Gifts Kingdom Ltd
- Piskey Led Ltd
- Handmade and British
- Cowazinga
- Canon Goktas Ltd
- Marlo & Madden
- One More Brick LTD
- Muggins Pottery Ltd
- Swimzi LTD
- Mert Gift Craft
- Pretty Suds UK
Castle Grounds
- Lincoln Visitor Information
- Scandigifts
- Sun Cloud Therapy
- The Ceramic House Sign Company
- Ian Gill Sculpture
- Tuffnell Glass
- Lucido Boutique
- Dragon Wood Art Ltd
- Omega Drinks
- The Jewellery Shop
- Impish Odes
- Moda
- Medusa
- Polckingtons Bakery Ltd
- Grandma Lesters Christmas Puddings
- Seven Districts Coffee
- Cote Hill Cheese
- The Cocktail Pickers Club
- The Wooden Model Company Ltd
- Charlie and Ivy’s
- The Mouse House Cheese Co
- The Copper Cork
- Riva Pizza Ltd
- Meliberry Ltd
- Supreme Sausages
- Milestone Brewery
- Redhill Farm Free Range Pork
- Loaded Fries and Nachos Ltd
- Lincoln Minster Roundtable
- Viking Drinking Horns
- Westmorland Sheepskins Limited
- Old Elephant Fudge
- The Naked Marshmallow Co.
- Bavarian Nutman
- Treature Tree Ltd
- Craftwhale
- AmaLily
- Russian doll Shop
- Ditsy Pet
- Lincoln Castle
The Lawn
- Doughnotts
- Paperstarlights
- Irvin Confectionary
- Yorkshire Pudding Wraps
- Steep Hill Wines
- The Little Soap Kitchen
- Crafty Bubble
- Edoniworks
- Bear Essentials
- Wild Wool
- Fragrance Express UK
- K and S Creations
- IdeaPOT
- Divine Inspiration Interiors
- EasyPeasyStore Ltd
- Artifactually Glass Ornaments
- Ocian Arts by Claire
- FrecklefaceHomeFragrance
- Kin Toffee Vodka
- Coasting
- The Yorkshire Candle Company
- Little Spring Ltd
- Eden Garden Equipment
- Frys Teak
- O’Donnell Moonshine
- Fairsilver
- Tollhouse Country Crafts
- Alpaca Select
- Pulsemagnetics
- IC Innovations
- Condessa Welsh Liqueurs
- Tomoto
- Lafi Crafts
- The Gentlemen Distillers Ltd
- Samosa and Sauce Ltd T/A Punjaban
- Lymn Bank Farm Ltd
- Ferry Ales Brewery
- Nibble Nose Cheese Co
- Jaccs Coffee
- Gwatkin Cider
- Noveltea / Tea Venture Ltd
- The Original Cake Company
- The Cherry Tree
- Chock Shop
- Continental Cottage Ltd
- The Continental Bakery
- Simply Cakes and Coffee
- 42nd East Bakehouse
- Gourmet Roasted Nuts
- Rose Cottage Pantry
Westgate
- The Christmas Hut
- Sea Trading
- Soap n Stuff
- Wizcripps
- Pollyfields.co.uk
- Royal Air Force Association
- Route 14 Ltd
- Great British Frudge Company
- U Name it Gifts
- Lemontree
- StudioZo
- L&P Crafts
- Sarah Turner Eco Art & Design
- Linden Craven Jewellery
- Glass with Care
- Snowglow Candles
- Mouse and Moon Moonlighting
- Soapology
- Mary of Inworth
- The Woodland Trust
- Dippity Doo Dahs
- Gifts Kingdom
- Kuki Candles Limited
- Christmas Memories
- Football Stadium Photography
Cathedral Westfront
- New York Delhi (aka ViPnuts)
- Saint Elisabeth Convent Minsk, Belarus
- Walker’s Bar