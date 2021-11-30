Full list of stalls at the Lincoln Christmas Market + where to find them

A qualified barber who previously worked as a bartender in Lincoln, and a former Boston United footballer, have launched what they believe to be Lincoln’s first gym wear company.

Friends Louis Saebe, 24, and Jack Goss, 28, came up with the idea for the business during their daily training sessions at Pure Gym in Lincoln.

They wanted to launch a brand new business to inspire more young people to enjoy the physical and mental benefits of keeping fit, so Reflexion Clothing was born in April 2021.

Reflexion Clothing is described by the pair as “producing cutting-edge gym wear with a fashionable streetwear twist, aimed at young adults aged 18-30”.

This came after they had realised how difficult it had become for young people to maintain their motivation to train during lockdown, and to regain their confidence when coronavirus restrictions eased.

The duo are passionate about providing a personal, luxury touch to every detail of the design, production and shipping process.

Louis played semi-professional football in the Vanarama National League North for Boston from the age of 16-19, as well as being linked to several Thai Premier League/Championship professional teams.

He also recently graduated from the University of Lincoln, qualifying as a Strength and Conditioning Coach with a Level 2 in Personal Training. He became involved with City Youth Team’s development plan.

Louis said: “When a customer receives their order and unpacks it we want them to enjoy the experience, and buy into the luxury of it, just as if they have received a special gift in the post from people who really care about how they look and feel.

“For this reason, every order is carefully hand wrapped in top quality packaging, including layers of specially branded tissue paper and unique hologram labels, which we personally sign. Sometimes we’ve even been known to hand deliver orders to local clients!

“Providing this personal touch is incredibly important to us, as we know how important it is for people to feel valued. So far, we have had a fantastic response, and some great reviews. We are constantly working on new ideas, and we are very excited about what the future holds for Reflexion.”

Jack has a bartender for eight years in various clubs, bars and pubs across Lincoln, as well as being a qualified barber. He also has a degree in audio production, and is the lead singer and guitarist for a band called Riviera, as well as being a sergeant in the Army Cadet force when he was younger.

He said: “We want young people to be as inspired by the fitness industry as we are, and for our products to help support their physical and mental health.

“The idea behind Reflexion is about looking into the mirror in a moment of self-awareness and realising that YOU are in control of what you see.

“Whether someone has a mental goal or a physical one, Reflexion is the driving force behind self-improvement, positivity, and helping to change lives for the better.

“If people feel good about how they look and feel, it can help to give them the confidence to step up to the next level, return to the gym, or even start training for the first time.”

Jack and Louis have also benefited from the support of the Prince’s Trust to help launch their new business. The trust has not only provided them with a financial boost, but also continues to offer valuable mentoring to help Jack and Louis develop and grow their business.