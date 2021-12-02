Lincoln school welcomes Team GB Olympian

Children at a Lincoln school were treated to a PE session led by Team GB medallist Sam Oldham.

The pupils at Lincoln Carlton Academy were specially selected by Persimmon Homes South Yorkshire to enjoy the unique training session as part of the housebuilder’s partnership with Team GB.

Gymnast Sam Oldham, who won a team bronze medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games, was guest of honour at the school where the pupils completed a warmup session, an obstacle as well as admire his medal and Olympic torch.

Year 1 teacher, Leah Catten said: “It has been wonderful to welcome Sam to our school. We aim to give each child the best start in life so they can succeed with confidence and Sam’s inspiring session helped the children to understand that anything is possible, if you work hard.

“He talked about uncovering his own potential and that’s what we want for our pupils. He has been absolutely wonderful, and the children were amazed by his back flip.”

Sam said: “It was wonderful to be working with the children.

“It feels great to give back at the end of my career. I am approaching my final chapter, but these guys are just starting out.

“I never had an athlete come to my school to talk about the amazing things sport can do for you, so hopefully the kids will feel really inspired today to get into sport because it is so important for their mental and physical health – maybe some of them could even be Lincolnshire Olympians of the future.”

Alastair Hart, sales director of Persimmon Homes South Yorkshire, added: “The school is not far from our Greetwell Fields development, and we are always keen to support the communities where we are building.”