Lincolnshire man denies being dangerous driver in police pursuit
A trial has been set for next year
A Holbeach man will go on trial in April after he denied being the driver of a VW Golf which was driven dangerously through the streets of Spalding.
Lloyd Hook, 26, of Oxford Gardens, Holbeach, denied an offence of dangerous driving when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday.
It is alleged the VW Golf was driven dangerously during a police pursuit on August 28 this year in New Road, Pinchbeck Road and Church Street, Spalding.
Hook also pleaded not guilty to a second charge of driving a VW Golf while disqualified on the same date in Spalding.
The court heard part of the incident was filmed from a police car which was following the VW Golf.
Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court in the week beginning April 4 next year. The trial is expected to last two days.
Hook was granted unconditional bail until his trial.