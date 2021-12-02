Missing Andrej from Boston

The old police station on West Parade in Lincoln is now on the market and the future sale will raise money for investment in new equipment for the force.

It was the end of an era when the affectionally-termed ‘Ryvita Building’, which belongs to the office of the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner, closed to the public on November 17, 2019. More services were wound down in the weeks that followed before completing a move into the Blue Light Hub on South Park.

Initially Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones had hoped to find a use for the building, which could have a positive economic or social impact on the city.

Unfortunately, after months working with Investors in Lincoln to examine a host of different projects, it became clear the impact of lockdown in the economy had scuppered plans to develop the site which police had been using since the mid 1970s, with partners.

Mr Jones has now pushed forward with plans to sell the building, but no indication of price has been publicly disclosed. The revenue gained will come in capital receipts, so can only be spent on equipment such as new vehicles, drones, and radios, or on other police buildings.

He said: “I had really hoped we could find an innovative way forward for the building and working with private and public sector partners we investigated a range of possibilities from low cost housing for front line workers to business start up space.

“But the Covid pandemic not only delayed things it also started to impact the cost of potential options and I was becoming increasingly concerned that the building would lay empty for too long.

“I’ve done my best to explore every possible option but it looks as if the best route is to sell the building on the open market.

“That does mean we can raise valuable funds and invest them in our work to keep communities and residents safe.”

When the West Parade station closed in 2019, The Lincolnite went to meet up with one local family who shared more than 50 years of policing memories. Detective Chief Inspector Paul Myers joined Lincolnshire Police in 1990 before retiring in 2020, while his dad Walter worked in CID after joining the force in 1961.