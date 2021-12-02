Missing Andrej from Boston
Renewed appeal for information
We are asking for help to find Andrej who has been missing for 33 days. We are getting increasingly concerned for him and ask anyone who may have seen or heard from him to get in touch.
If you have seen him or know where he is, please get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 306 of 2nd November.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote incident 306 of 2nd November in the subject line.
- Through the independent charity missing people. You can call or text 116 000 or email [email protected]
Original post – 4 November 2021
We are continuing to appeal for information to find missing man Andrej.
The 43-year-old was reported missing from his home in Boston.
Andrej is described as a white male who is 6ft tall with short, dark brown hair. He is of a slim build and has green eyes with a scar near his left eye. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black or grey trousers.
Reference: Incident 306 of 2nd November