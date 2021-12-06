Over 276k attend 2021 Lincoln Christmas Market

More than 276,000 people flocked to Lincoln Christmas Market as the festive event made a comeback following last year’s cancellation.

More than 150 stalls were in Castle Square, Lincoln Castle grounds, The Lawn, and Westgate, providing a wide range of both local and national gifts, food and drink between December 2 and 5. There was also fun for all the family including a funfair and a big wheel, where one Lincoln couple got engaged.

The visitor numbers for this year’s event represented a 15% increase on 2019, despite the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the largest crowds of people to the city Covid since hit.

As well as the market, people were also able to enjoy stunning views of Lincoln Cathedral, which was lit up in purple for advent.

Councillor Neil Murray, portfolio holder for economic growth at City of Lincoln Council said: “Lincoln Christmas Market was dearly missed last year and to have received such positive feedback for this year’s event is very rewarding.

“This market brings millions of pounds to the local economy and sees many visitors who go to the market at Christmas return again and again to the city to explore what else we have to offer.

“I’d personally like to thank all City of Lincoln Council staff involved in making this such a successful event, and to our partner organisations for all their work. We look forward to welcoming visitors back to the market in 2022.”

Next year will be the 40th anniversary of the event. The 2022 Lincoln Christmas Market will take place between December 1 and 4 next year.

The festive event was enjoyed by many people, but some were left frustrated by the decision to close the Park & Ride at the Lincolnshire Showground on Sunday after adverse weather left the ground too muddy.