‘Wheely’ romantic proposal at Lincoln Christmas Market

A local couple had a Lincoln Christmas Market to remember forever after getting engaged at the top of the big wheel at the weekend.

Student midwife Amy Robertson, 29, loves everything about Christmas and went to the market with her three children, and her partner Jake Davies, 25, on Friday, December 3.

The couple, who have been together for four years, went back to the market on their own on Saturday evening and this time had a visit they will never forget.

Jake had the ring for around a year and a half and was trying to find the right moment to propose, and the big wheel at Lincoln Christmas Market proved to be the perfect place for him to pop the question.

A very happy Amy told The Lincolnite it was totally out of the blue and she had no idea Jake, who is a warehouse manager for Royale Stones in Lincoln, was going to propose.

She said: “The market was quite quiet when we went on Saturday, but we go every year and I love it. Christmas is my absolute favourite so Jake decided the market would be best.

“We were going on the big wheel and when we got there he panicked at first when he saw the size of the queue.

“I still wanted to go on the ride and when it stopped at the top, and we were overlooking the market, he had the ring in his hand and asked me to marry him, and it was really intimate.

“I was very shocked as I didn’t have any idea, but I am very happy.”

The happy couple’s engagement was not the only one at this year’s Lincoln Christmas Market as Katy Hunt said ‘yes’ when Vinnie Walsh popped the question on Saturday.