Police appeal after Grimsby Christmas tree damaged
Police appeal to find three people involved
Humberside Police have launched an investigation after criminal damage was caused to the Christmas tree in St James Square in Grimsby.
North East Lincolnshire Council posted on social media about how great the tree in the newly refurbished square looked on November 25, only for it to be damaged less than two weeks later.
The criminal damage happened at 4am on Saturday, December 4 and Humberside Police issued an appeal for information on Wednesday, December 8.
The force are interested in talking to two males and a female, who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Police said one of the males was wearing dark grey bottoms, and a distinctive North Face jacket, with a camouflage-coloured material on the top and a dark colour on the bottom.
The second male was wearing a dark coloured hooded jacket, light grey bottoms, and was carrying a light coloured bag across his back.
The female was wearing a dark coloured jacket with a fur lined trim, and a large, light coloured scarf.
Anyone who recognises the descriptions, or who has any information about this incident, should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 16/119005/21.
Meanwhile, this is not to be confused with the ten foot Christmas tree, which reportedly cost £1,000 as part of a festive display ready for a market in Riverhead, before being temporarily removed and then re-instated. That tree went viral and had memes created about it.