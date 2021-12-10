Police respond to hare coursing incidents in Lincolnshire
A dispersal order is now in place
A dispersal order has been put in place across the county after we received a number of reports of hare coursing.
This behaviour will not be tolerated and we want to reassure the local community that additional resources are in place today to respond to such reports and deal robustly with any offenders.
A dispersal order is in place until tomorrow lunchtime and anyone found to be in the county who is believed to be involved in coursing will be dispersed out of the area even if they have not yet taken part in such activity.
We encourage anyone who witnesses hare coursing or any other rural crime taking place to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency, so we can allocate resources accordingly.