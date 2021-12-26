Reflections 2021: Paul Skinner – Milestones to be proud of

In 2021, The Lincolnite started its Tries series, where we went to check out some of the finest offerings in Lincolnshire’s cuisine, mixology and experiences.

This year we wrote 57 features on some of the most exciting new ventures in the world of hospitality and much more across Lincolnshire.

Here are all of The Lincolnite Tries stories from 2021, from Biscoff burgers to a mobile bread van, and everything tasty, alcoholic and fun in between. To read the full stories, click the image on each relevant feature.

The Lincolnite Tries Tang: Gordon Ramsay’s ex sushi chef’s new Chinese takeaway in Lincoln

A sushi chef who has worked at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants and served delicious food to numerous celebrities has returned home and opened a Chinese takeaway in Lincoln.

The Lincolnite tries: KFC Zinger Popcorn Chicken

The new KFC Zinger Popcorn Chicken is only available in seven cities across the UK, including the two restaurants in Lincoln, and The Lincolnite took it for a taste test.

The Lincolnite tries Roco BBQ: From local chef to Lincoln taco takeaway

A local chef with over 15 years of experience launched his own business serving tacos, nachos and loaded fries to Lincoln and the surrounding villages.

The Lincolnite tries: New Greek family takeaway opens at Lincoln market

Greek brothers Kostas and Nikos Dimas wanted to bring authentic food from their home to Lincoln and have opened a new takeaway stall inside the city’s Central Market.

The Lincolnite tries deep fried chip butty: Battered delight from St James in Grimsby

A fish and chip shop in Grimsby has created a unique battered chip butty, and The Lincolnite went to try it out as part of its popular series exploring Lincolnshire’s culinary delights.

The Lincolnite tries Bad Boy Bagels: Rainbow burgers and loaded fries in Grimsby

A group of food-loving Grimsby men have started a unique business in the town, offering rainbow-coloured bagel burgers with locally sourced ingredients — and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The Lincolnite tries: Vegan scotch eggs from Meg’s Kitchen (and other sweet delights)

A Lincoln business woman has launched a new vegan scotch egg as she continues to expand her plant-based range.

The Lincolnite tries: Rising Cafe’s Yorkshire pudding wrap

A Lincoln cafe run by a charity who helps the homeless and people with addictions is reopening to customers on May 18 and The Lincolnite went to check out its popular Yorkshire pudding wrap.

The Lincolnite tries: Strait and Narrow’s new cocktail menu

The Strait & Narrow in Lincoln has launched brand new cocktails ahead of welcoming back customers on May 17.

The Lincolnite tries: Waters Edge ice cream parlour in Saxilby

A former taxi driver from Lincoln swapped cabs for cones when he opened a new ice cream parlour in Saxilby in April.

The Lincolnite tries: The Food Cavern in Lincoln

A Lincoln woman never flipped a burger in her life before she decided to make a career change and launch The Food Cavern butty van last year.

The Lincolnite tries: The Botanist’s new food and cocktail menu

The Botanist reopened in Lincoln’s Cornhill with a brand new food and cocktail menu and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The Lincolnite tries: Vice & Co’s new cocktail menu

Independent Lincoln Speakeasy bar Vice & Co has reopened after a revamp and launched a new cocktail menu, welcoming customers back after the latest easing of the coronavirus restrictions.

The Lincolnite tries: Mailbox back open after £300k refurb

The Mailbox pub on Guildhall Street is back open in Lincoln with a revamped interior and brand new beer garden after a £300,000 investment.

The Lincolnite tries: Mr Padfield’s Pickles

Homemade chutneys, marmalades, jams and pickles have been created by a local business in Lincoln with a fusion of Lincolnshire and Welsh flavours.

The Lincolnite tries: Bauer Bakery’s tasty delights

A Lincoln-based woman has set up a bakery business from her own kitchen, and demand has gone through the roof.

The Lincolnite tries: Blyton Ice Cream opens in Lincoln with over 70 flavours

Blyton Ice Cream opened a new shop on Lincoln High Street and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The Lincolnite tries: The new menu at Mamma’s Italian Bistro

The chef and the owners at Mamma’s Italian Bistro at the Carlton Centre in Lincoln have given their menu a new lease of life since reopening after lockdown — and The Lincolnitewent to check it out.

The Lincolnite tries: The Vegan Grill’s meat-free kebab and gyros

Cooking meat-free kebabs from the comfort of her own home wasn’t always the plan for Elle Sprigg, but The Vegan Grill has quickly become her pride and joy.

The Lincolnite tries: Kine’s new tasty menu

Popular Lincoln restaurant Kine launched a new menu when it reopened again and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The Lincolnite tries: Riverview Cafe and Prosecco Bar in Spalding

A restaurant and Prosecco bar inside a popular department store in Spalding aims to add a different dimension to the customer experience — and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The Lincolnite Tries: Twisted Street Food at Lincoln Castle

“Good food doesn’t have to be dull.” That’s what Ben Jennings at Twisted Street Food told The Lincolnite when we went to try out his now famous potato skewers, as well as a brand new item on the menu.

The Lincolnite tries: The Botanist’s new brunch menu

The Botanist launched a brand new brunch menu in Lincoln this month with 18 breakfast items split across six categories and all served on boards — so The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The Lincolnite tries: Sizzling Griddle’s hearty breakfast

The new owner of the Sizzling Griddle cafe in uphill Lincoln wants to give customers traditional and good quality, hearty breakfasts, and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The Lincolnite tries: Greek2Me’s new bakery in Lincoln

A Lincoln family opened the next business under its Greek2Me brand with a traditional Mediterranean bakery and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The Lincolnite tries: The new T Lounge in Lincoln

A former NHS worker is living her dream as the owner of a cafe in Lincoln, which opened fully in July.

The Lincolnite tries: Slow Rise’s new pizza takeaway

A Lincoln couple moved their Neapolitan vegetarian and vegan pizza business into their first shop and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The Lincolnite tries: The tasty new menu at Craft Lincoln

Craft in Lincoln has launched a brand new menu in July, so naturally The Lincolnite had to go and sample it.

The Lincolnite tries: Sweet treats from P.S. I Fudge You

A generous gesture of fudge donations to lift spirits of the local community during lockdown has spawned into a fully-fledged business, set up by a Lincoln-based woman.

The Lincolnite Tries: The Market Lounge’s new menu

An all-day cafe and bar in Witham St Hughs is relishing the responsibility of being the village’s only social hub, as it launches a new menu after coronavirus closures left the venue with almost no staff.

The Lincolnite Tries: Mobile van goodies from Bread + Cheese

A former University of Lincoln lecturer gave up his job of nearly 20 years to pursue his passion, which eventually birthed the new company Bread + Cheese.

The Lincolnite tries: Taco Bell in Scunthorpe ahead of Lincoln opening

With so many people excited about Taco Bell opening not one but two restaurants in Lincoln, The Lincolnite went to try out the Mexican-style fast food restaurant in Scunthorpe to see what all the fuss is about.

The Lincolnite tries: The Botanist’s new summer spritzers

The Botanist in Lincoln has launched limited-edition summer spritz drinks and new ciders, so The Lincolnite naturally went to check them out.

The Lincolnite tries: First taste at Pho Lincoln

The excitement is building ahead of Pho’s official opening in Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter next week, and The Lincolnite went for a sneak preview and first taste.

The Lincolnite tries: New Gen-Z inspired menu at The Mailbox

Mashup wraps inspired by a viral TikTok trend, new burgers, quesadillas, desserts and cocktails are part of a new Gen-Z inspired menu launching at The Mailbox in Lincoln on Tuesday and The Lincolnite went for a sneak preview and a first taste.

The Lincolnite Tries: The new menu at Bottle & Glass in Harby

A popular village pub-restuarant that was bought out by a local businessman has launched a brand new menu for the autumn and winter months, and The Lincolnite went to try it out.

The Lincolnite tries: Dough LoCo pizza near Lincoln Castle

A new pizza restaurant with a bar vibe will open near Lincoln Castle later this month and The Lincolnite went to check it out, and sample the menu ahead of their public launch on September 18.

The Lincolnite tries: Handmade Burger returns to Lincoln

Handmade Burger Co is now back in Lincoln under new ownership as more of a place to go to drink as well as to eat, and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The Lincolnite tries: Nosey Parker’s ‘Ultimate Chip Butty’ challenge

The Nosey Parker pub in Lincoln loves creating a food challenge and The Lincolnite went to check out one of their latest – the Ultimate Chip Butty.

The Lincolnite tries: Family run Oaks cafe at Lincoln Golf Centre

A family run cafe and restaurant at Lincoln Golf Centre officially opened in September and The Lincolnite went to check out the new menu.

The Lincolnite Tries: Vegan goodies at Good’s Plant Based Bakery

A Lincoln mother who got into veganism after it helped her son with his health problems has now opened up a plant based bakery on the High Street, offering homemade sweet treats and sustainable savoury snacks.

The Lincolnite tries: Canvas on Campus tipi bar’s new ‘Bites’ menu

A Tipi bar on the University of Lincoln’s campus, originally started as a COVID-secure extra space for students, has now launched a ‘Bites’ menu bites and new smoothies and cocktails.

The Lincolnite tries: Mum and daughter’s new hearty Hykeham cafe

A local mum turned her pandemic redundancy into a life-long dream after opening a new cafe with her daughter in North Hykeham.

The Lincolnite tries: Gridline Racing indoor karting in Lincoln

Gridline Racing Indoor Karting Centre has been providing high adrenaline and entertainment in Lincoln for 15 years and The Lincolnite went for a spin on the track.

The Lincolnite tries: Potato milk at Coffee Aroma

A popular cafe in Lincoln has found a new vegan alternative to milk that is sustainable and eco-friendly.

The Lincolnite tries: Woody’s, Lincoln’s newest sandwich bar

A Lincoln plasterer opened a new sandwich bar in the city after launching a new business with his wife.

The Lincolnite tries: Nonna Juana Pasta’s family run fresh deli

It’s a family affair at Lincoln’s newest pasta-based deli, as a husband and wife with cooking ties in the city have ventured out on their own to sell fresh handmade ravioli and pastries.

The Lincolnite Tries: Meat Castles’ burgers at Lincoln pop-up stall

The maker of the self-proclaimed “best burger in the world” has opened a weekly pop-up stall outside Lincoln Castle, offering bespoke blends that even include a biscoff burger.

The Lincolnite Tries: Streetwise Defence’s psychological glimpse into staying safe

An ex-Royal Marine from Lincolnshire who has been a bodyguard for Russell Crowe, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is hoping to break the stigma around self-defence and protect society from unprovoked attacks.

The Lincolnite tries: New Lincoln pop-up Oh La La Fries

A Lincolnshire couple are hoping to launch a local takeaway service next year after impressing customers with their loaded fries in Lincoln at two pop-up events.

The Lincolnite tries: Slow Rise’s festive pizza

A vegetarian pizza takeaway and restaurant in Lincoln has launched a special festive pizza, and tiramisu, and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The Lincolnite Tries: The Botanist’s new festive menu

The Botanist in Lincoln is ready for Christmas, launching a new festive menu with a unique twist on some classic favourites, and The Lincolnite went to check out the delights on offer.

The Lincolnite tries: Elite on the Bail’s battered pigs in blankets

Pigs in blankets are a popular festive dish, but why not have them battered? Well, they do at Elite on the Bail, and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The Lincolnite tries: Dough LoCo’s festive menu

It’s the season to be jolly, and that includes Christmasy food, so The Lincolnite went to check DoughLoco’s new festive menu.

The Lincolnite tries: Bubble tea at new Lincoln takeaway

A new bubble tea takeaway opened its doors in Lincoln for the first time in December and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The Lincolnite tries: The Tower Hotel’s NY Eve tasting menu

Venison & quince sausage roll, quail ballotine, and fillet of Lincolnshire red beef are just some of the tasty food items on the New Year’s Eve tasting menu at The Tower Hotel in uphill Lincoln.

The Lincolnite Tries: Virtually Golf’s new interactive indoor simulators

Virtually Golf has officially opened in Lincoln, with a vision of being a “springboard” into the sport, as well as providing fun for everyone no matter the time of year.

