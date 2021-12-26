Reflections 2021: Paul Skinner – Milestones to be proud of
A list of things Boston can be proud of this year
Normally at this time we reflect on the events of the previous year. It has been incredibly challenging, the events we have faced together have affected all in the community.
Despite this, our team have delivered consistently with our partners, both in delivering our core services and supporting our community through COVID 19.
Here are a just a few things I can think of but there are many more and I apologise for any I have missed:
- Our Partnership with East Lindsey has evolved further. South Holland has joined and we are now “The South and East Council Partnership” – a UK first
- We have worked with the Local Government Association, both with Peer review BBC, with a programme that now includes our extended Partnership
- Transport consultations have taken place with Lincolnshire County Council and with local industry. We look forward shortly to an updated Transport Plan
- Funding to prevent homelessness and support during the lockdowns, the work is ongoing both with us and our partners
- Consultations began on Climate Strategy a Policy is now in place, we are working with the Carbon Trust looking at practical ways to achieve our commitments
- The City Bid for the Queens Platinum Jubilee, we look forward to the celebrations
- We bid for levelling-up funding, narrowly missing but leaving ourselves in a position to submit positively in the future.
- Pledged support the Governments Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy
- City Status application
- A fantastic Boston in Bloom 6th gold award.
- Resilience to the area with the EA Boston Barrier and flood walls
- A £494,800 funding boost to deliver an ambitious health and wellbeing programme to support communities in Boston Borough – Empowering Healthy Communities Fund, inc Boston Monopoly UK launch, Boston Heroes, #BeBoston campaign, Language Lab, Youth Ambassador Scheme, Councillor Grant Schemes, #CovidClever campaign
- Continuation of cracking down on fly-tipping, including free bulky waste collection period
- Professor Jonathan Van-Tam to be awarded Honorary Freeman of the Borough in the New Year
- Supporting the NHS, Community Rapid Test Centres, vaccination centre in Boston. PCR Testing. Covid 19, flu, vaccination and booster ongoing for the safety of our residents – free shuttle bus service
- Operation Clean Sweep, a multi-agency project
- A great outdoor event back in August with Boston’s First Skate Jam
- Huge business expansions including MetsaWood, Boston West, Plant and Bean first line up and running
- More new affordable homes
- Supporting re-opening after last year’s Christmas and New Year Covid restriction tightened. Supporting the Towns business with Parking and the Market
- EU Settlement Scheme
- Lightspeed Broadband rollout
- £21.9m Towns Fund working in partnership with Town Deal Board delivering investment to Boston
- Rollout of Paper and Card bins and crackdown on recycling contamination now at around 18%
- 3G pitch from Accelerated funding at Haven High.
I wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!