Rugby Report: Wins for Gainsborough’s Men’s 1st XV and Scunthorpe Women

However, a lot of games were postponed due to COVID

Gainsborough’s Men’s 1st XV and Scunthorpe Women were the two winning sides in the county on a weekend that saw a high number of matches called off due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gainsborough ended 2021 at the top of the table in Midlands Four East (North) after a 66-5 victory at home against bottom club Worksop.

Kieron Smythe, who played full-back, grabbed four tries for the hosts and Brad Beresford crossed for two.

Cameron O’Brien, James Rose, Tom Mell, and Daniel Chadwick each scored one try for Gainsborough.

Tudor Roberts kicked eight conversions to complete a fine afternoon for Gainsborough.

The weekend’s other winners in the county were Scunthorpe Women as Jazz Clark’s two tries helped them to a 21-10 home victory against Sandal in Women’s NC 2 North (East).

Sandal had lost just one league match prior to facing the North Lincolnshire side, but Scunthorpe made sure they had a difficult day at Heslam Park.

Full-back Jazz Clark kicked two conversions to add to her tries, while fly-half Cassie Milestone scored a try under the posts, which she also converted, after a great run through the defence.

The result means Scunthorpe are undefeated in five league matches, much to the delight of captain Becky Clark.

Scunthorpe’s men’s 1st XV were also in action at the weekend as their Midlands Premier clash ended in a 17-17 draw away against Burton.

Ollie Cole and Jack Brunt both scored tries for the visitors, while Tom Alldridge kicked two conversions and one penalty for Tim Robinson’s side.

Scunthorpe are in the top half of the table in sixth position after nine wins, including eight in a row, from their opening 14 league matches.

In Midlands Two East (South), Stamford finished the year fourth in the table after a 27-14 home defeat against Leicester Forest.

Gareth Ramsden and Toby Anderson scored Stamford’s tries, with the latter adding two conversions.

Despite the result, Stamford can remain proud of their first half of the season which ended with six wins from their opening 11 league matches.

Skegness Rugby Club held their traditional President’s Day on Sunday.

A President’s XV played against a Captain’s XV, with the latter winning 41-0. Matt Parvin was named as man-of-the-match for the Captain’s XV , while Alan Machin was voted as the best player for the President’s XV.

The match also saw the unveiling of a stand named after Skegness rugby stalwart Andy Hill, who is the club’s secretary and was playing in his last game.

Meanwhile, due to the coronavirus pandemic the following 1st XV matches involving sides from the county were postponed:

Loughborough Vs Lincoln

Market Rasen & Louth Vs Ilkeston

Grimsby Vs Boston

Kesteven Vs Birstall

Stewarts & Lloyds Vs Bourne

Spalding Vs Daventry

Sleaford Vs North Hykeham

Stamford College Old Boys Vs Bedford Swifts

Northampton BBOB Vs Deepings