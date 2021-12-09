St Barnabas to collect and recycle Christmas trees for charity donation
You can book your collection now
St Barnabas Hospice is once again offering you the chance to recycle your Christmas tree in exchange for a donation to the charity at the end of the festive season.
The annual St Barnabas Tree-cycle campaign sees staff drive across Lincolnshire to collect and recycle people’s used Christmas trees.
Dedicated teams from the hospice will be out and about across the county in January, collecting trees for a suggested donation of £14.58 to the charity.
For this, the team will collect your tree, chip it and recycle it for you, meaning you can do your bit for St Barnabas and the environment without having to leave your house!
Collections for trees up to 7ft will take place from Saturday, January 8 to Wednesday, January 12 next year, with registrations accepted until Tuesday, January 4, or until they reach capacity.
You can register for this via the St Barnabas website, but will only be eligible for collection if you live in a postcode area listed on the site, including the likes of Lincoln, Market Rasen, Gainsborough, Grantham, Sleaford, Stamford and more.
The trees are turned into wood chippings that serve multiple purposes, including use for biomass boilers, providing shelter for farmyard animals and even being turned into BBQ charcoal.
Last year’s tree-cycle collections were cancelled due to coronavirus lockdown, and the charity is hoping to raise £30,000 this year, which would provide more than 2,000 hours of specialist patient care in the comfort of a patient’s home.
Rebecca Hooton, fundraising officer at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “Donations to our Tree-cycle campaign are crucial in helping us care for more people across Lincolnshire who are living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.
“We are very fortunate to have such generous supporters and hope they will join us to make this year’s tree-cycle the most successful yet!”