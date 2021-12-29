Tenth bird flu outbreak confirmed in Lincolnshire
Nine close to Alford and one near North Somercotes
Another outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed in commercial poultry at a premises near North Somercotes in the East Lindsey district of Lincolnshire.
This is the tenth outbreak in the county after nine were previously confirmed near Alford.
All birds on the infected premises will be humanely culled after highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 was confirmed on December 28.
A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around the premises – see the latest updates from DEFRA here.
The first outbreak of the virus in Lincolnshire was found on December 11 and the government has so far confirmed 57 cases of avian influenza H5N1 in England.
Officers from Lincolnshire Trading Standards visited properties in the Alford area earlier this month to reassure residents and provide advice to businesses.
This came after the UK Health Security Agency confirmed that the risk to public health is very low. People can spread the disease on their clothes and shoes, so before going into bird enclosures they should wash their hands, change or clean and disinfect their footwear.
People are advised not to touch or pick up any dead or sick birds that they find. Anyone who finds dead swans, geese or ducks or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, should report them to the DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs) helpline on 03459 33 55 77.