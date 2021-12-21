The Lincolnite tries: Bubble tea at new Lincoln takeaway

A new bubble tea takeaway opened its doors in Lincoln for the first time on Tuesday and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

Bubble Avenue is now open in part of the unit on Silver Street, which was formerly occupied by Coffee Cats — who have since relocated onto Steep Hill.

The takeaway serves around 20 different varieties of bubble tea, including two from the iced blender collection, as well as fruit tea.

There is limited seating inside the takeaway and the owners – Le Vu and Kim Hoa – are in the process of applying for a pavement licence so people can sit outside.

Kim previously worked in the bubble tea industry in Leeds for two years, and he is delighted that his first business venture with Le is now open in Lincoln.

Bubble tea is a Taiwanese recipe made by blending a tea base with milk, fruit and fruit juices, then adding the signature bubbles – chewy tapioca pearls that sit at the bottom.

Bubble Avenue serves a variety of flavours, including Jasmine, Assam and Earl Grey, while it can also be roasted using new technology from Japan.

Bubble Avenue will be open daily from 10am-8pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-5pm on Sundays.

Meanwhile, the other half of the building will be taken over by MJ’s Gifts, which is run by Mark and Jenny Saville. The couple have run a stall in Lincoln Central Market for around 19 years and hope to reopen in their new premises after Christmas.

