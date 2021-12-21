1 min ago

The Lincolnite tries: Bubble tea at new Lincoln takeaway

Bubble Avenue in Lincoln serving over 20 varieties
Le Vu and Kim Hoa are the owners of Bubble Avenue. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A new bubble tea takeaway opened its doors in Lincoln for the first time on Tuesday and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

Bubble Avenue is now open in part of the unit on Silver Street, which was formerly occupied by Coffee Cats — who have since relocated onto Steep Hill.

The takeaway serves around 20 different varieties of bubble tea, including two from the iced blender collection, as well as fruit tea.

There is plenty to choose from at Bubble Avenue in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The signature bubbles added to the tea are chewy tapioca pearls that sit at the bottom. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

There is limited seating inside the takeaway and the owners – Le Vu and Kim Hoa – are in the process of applying for a pavement licence so people can sit outside.

Kim previously worked in the bubble tea industry in Leeds for two years, and he is delighted that his first business venture with Le is now open in Lincoln.

Making a bubble tea. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Two bubble tea drinks from the ice blender collection, including the pictured passion fruit slush, are among a wide range of choices on the menu. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Take a look at the menu! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Bubble tea is a Taiwanese recipe made by blending a tea base with milk, fruit and fruit juices, then adding the signature bubbles – chewy tapioca pearls that sit at the bottom.

Bubble Avenue serves a variety of flavours, including Jasmine, Assam and Earl Grey, while it can also be roasted using new technology from Japan.

Bubble Avenue will be open daily from 10am-8pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-5pm on Sundays.

Le Vu is the co-owner of Bubble Avenue in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Bubble Avenue is located on Silver Street in Lincoln. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Meanwhile, the other half of the building will be taken over by MJ’s Gifts, which is run by Mark and Jenny Saville. The couple have run a stall in Lincoln Central Market for around 19 years and hope to reopen in their new premises after Christmas.

See more of our Bubble Avenue photo gallery:

Le Vu and Kim Hoa are happy to see their first business venture – Bubble Avenue in Lincoln – now open! | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

