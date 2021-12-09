The name’s Fishermen. Bearded Fishermen. Daniel Craig donates to Lincolnshire charity

A Lincolnshire mental health charity has been handed a huge financial boost after receiving a donation from the world’s most famous secret agent, James Bond.

Bearded Fishermen is a mental health support and suicide prevention charity based in Gainsborough, offering guidance and help to those in critical need of emotional support.

They were The Lincolnite‘s charity of the month for July 2021, talking to us about the importance of the work they do and the support they offer people in Lincolnshire.

A keen supporter of the charity is James Bond himself, actor Daniel Craig, who previously donated “a large sum of money” to the Bearded Fishermen team.

Well, the charity has now announced that 007 has done it again, pledging an undisclosed amount to the cause which strives to help those who struggle with their mental health in Lincolnshire.

A spokesperson for Bearded Fishermen said: “We’d like to take this opportunity to thank Daniel Craig for his generosity, and the donation he’s made will go to help those with mental health issues and could also stop someone contemplating suicide.”

It turns out Mr Bond isn’t just a trained assassin, but also well versed in the art of potentially saving lives too!