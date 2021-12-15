Two months left to get your offers in for former Lincoln police station

The sale of Lincolnshire Police’s old station on West Parade was re-advertised on Wednesday, with the best and final offers required by 12pm on February 11, 2022.

It was the end of an era when the affectionally-termed ‘Ryvita Building’, which belongs to the office of the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner, closed to the public on November 17, 2019. More services were wound down in the weeks that followed before completing a move into the Blue Light Hub on South Park.

Lambert Smith Hampton put the property on the market for sale by informal tender on behalf of the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones – see the full marketing brochure here.

Mr Jones had initially hoped to find a use for the building, which could have a positive economic or social impact on the city.

Unfortunately, after months working with Investors in Lincoln to examine a host of different projects, it became clear the impact of lockdown in the economy had scuppered plans to develop the site which police had been using since the mid 1970s, with partners.

He has now pushed forward with plans to sell the building, but no indication of price has been publicly disclosed.

The revenue gained will come in capital receipts, so can only be spent on equipment such as new vehicles, drones, and radios, or on other police buildings.