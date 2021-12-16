Voters head to the polls in Nettleham to replace former West Lindsey leader

Don’t forget there are some changes to bin collections in Greater Lincolnshire during the Christmas and New Year period.

City of Lincoln Council is among those with no changes to its waste collection rounds this Christmas, but there are amendments to the schedules in East Lindsey, South Kesteven, South Holland, North Lincolnshire, and North East Lincolnshire.

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire County Council’s Household Waste Recycling Centres will be open from 8am-4pm (except Bourne, Grantham, Louth, Kirkby on Bain, Skegness, and Sleaford which are 9am–4pm) on December 24, 27, 28 and 31, as well as from January, 2, 2022 onwards. There is no longer any need to book a slot – see details of your nearest one here.

City of Lincoln Council

There will be no changes to waste collection rounds this Christmas in Lincoln.

Biffa will be collecting on December 27 and 28, 2021 and January 3, 2022. Collections will commence at 6.30am so it is advised to have your bins out before then. Garden waste collections will also continue during this time.

The collection of real Christmas trees will take place between Monday, January 10 to Friday, January 28, 2022. It is advised to present the tree on the same day as the black bin, but it won’t be collected at the same time and will be another style of vehicle. Anyone subscribed to the garden waste service can chop of the tree and put it in the green bin.

North Kesteven District Council

There is no change to the collection days for black, purple or purple-lidded and green-lidded bins over the Christmas and New Year period in North Kesteven, even on bank holidays.

It is advised to have bins out by 7.30am on the appropriate collection day. No side waste will be collected from alongside any bins.

Garden waste customers are reminded that collections of brown bins will reduce in December and January due to the natural drop in waste produced from gardens.

Any extra waste or recycling that won’t fit in the bin should be taken to a Household Waste Recycling Centre – see opening times here.

North Kesteven District Council has released a new webpage here focusing on questions residents may have around their waste and recycling at Christmas.

West Lindsey District Council

Bin collections will be as normal in West Lindsey as Christmas Eve is a normal working day this year.

Waste collections continue on the Bank Holidays of December 27 and 28, while December 29-31 are also normal working days. Waste collections will also take place on the Bank Holiday of Monday, January 3, 2022 and continue as normal after that date.

Any extra recycling side waste will be collected if left neatly next to the blue bin, in cardboard boxes or carrier bags.

There is no dedicated collection for Christmas trees, so it is advised to either take them to a local household waste recycling centre, or they can be chopped up and placed in garden waste bins for when collections restart during the week commencing March 21 or 28, 2022.

The council has put together some handy tips as part of its ‘Right Thing, Right Bin’ campaign, which is to help ensure the correct items get recycled over the festive period – see more information here.

East Lindsey District Council

In East Lindsey, over 4,000 collections will be made a day earlier, while some will be later – check the bin collection days online here.

The council said that 28,000 properties will see a change in their collection day.

There will be changes to some collections due on Monday, December 27* and Tuesday, December 28.

*Some collections will be done earlier and collected on Friday, December 24.

South Kesteven District Council

Collections in South Kesteven will run as normal between December 27 and 31.

However, the collections between January 3 and 7, 2022 will all move forward by one day. For example, the collection on January 3 will now be made on January 4.

Boston Borough Council

There are no changes to any of the council’s bin collections over the festive period.

It is advised to check what goes in what bin and the days of collection online here.

South Holland District Council

There will be some changes to the bin collections in the district of South Holland. They will move by two days initially over the festive period, then by one day in the final week, as per the below graphic.

Garden waste collections will stop from December 17 before restarting again from January 17.

North Lincolnshire Council

The Christmas/New Year bin collections schedule in North Lincolnshire is as follows:

Tuesday, December 28 – collections will move to Wednesday, December 29

Wednesday, December 29 – collections will move to Thursday, December 30

Thursday, December 30 – collections will move to Friday, December 31

Friday, December 31 – collections will move to Monday, January 3

Bin and box collections will return to normal in the week commencing Monday, January 3.

To help the council prioritise the waste and recycling collections over the festive period, brown bin collections will be temporarily suspended from the week commencing December 13. They will start up again in the week commencing January 10, 2022.

North East Lincolnshire Council

Some households in North East Lincolnshire will have their bins or boxes emptied on a different day than they usually do.

There will be no changes to the usual collections between December 20-23. However, there will be no collections on December 27-28 or January 3 – check the bin collection dates here.

Grimsby and Immingham Community Recycling Centres are open every day, except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, from 8am to 6pm. The opening times on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve are 8am to 4pm.