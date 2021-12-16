Voters head to the polls in Nettleham to replace former West Lindsey leader
Voting ends at 10pm
Voters in Nettleham will be heading to the polling stations today (Thursday) to replace the disgraced former West Lindsey District Council leader.
The seat was previously held by disgraced Councillor Giles McNeill, who was jailed for 14 months after admitting eight theft, fraud and forgery charges totalling £31,201.04 from his own party over a six year period.
Mr McNeill resigned as leader of the council in September 2020, prior to the allegations coming to light, and was later removed from his chosen party, but sat as an independent in the ward until a month prior to his sentencing.
The candidates for his seat are:
- Ben Loryman, Green Party
- Jess McGuire, Labour Party
- Jaime Oliver, Liberal Democrat
- Maureen Palmer, Conservative
Polling stations opened at 7am and will close at 10pm. The count will start around 10.30pm.
Residents can make their vote at:
- Nettleham Village Hall, Brookfield Avenue, Nettleham
- The Old School, Mill Hill, Nettleham
Ben Loryman has previously said he wanted WLDC to declare a climate emergency, introduce a policy for planting more trees, and provide the best possible support for people to save hundreds on their energy bills by insulating their homes.
Jess’ candidate leaflet called for new homes in the village to be “affordable for all” and calls for better social care support for elderly residents. She wants increased investment in community events and streetlights to be switched back on.
Jaime’s main focuses are on better bus services, controlling speeding traffic, ensuring vulnerable people are not isolated, improving access to healthcare and encouraging respectful parking. Her leaflet focused on opposing changes to the planning process and action on climate and the environment.
The Conservatives have previously said they are “looking forward positively and working to overcome” the damage Mr McNeill caused. They said Maureen had a passion for children’s education, welfare and development along with the environment, maintaining and improving the area. She wanted to protect communities from unsuitable development.