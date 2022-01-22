Appeal to find owner of bike over welfare concerns
Call 101 if you recognise this bike.
We are seeking information to identify the owner of this bike (pictured) after it was discovered in Whittle Road, Holdingham.
The red Voodoo mountain bike was found after an incident, which took place at around 10.20pm on Friday, January 21.
We are concerned for the welfare of the person who was using this bike at the time and want to confirm that they are safe and well.
If you know of anyone who rides such a bike, please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 481 21/1/21.