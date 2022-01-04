Armed police bus station incident turned out to be youths with BB gun
Armed police conducted a thorough search of the area
Three young boys were found with a BB gun as armed police attended Scunthorpe bus station.
Officers were called to an incident on Carlton Street in Scunthorpe at 12.20pm on New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31.
A call reported that three youths had been seen in possession of what was believed to be a firearm.
Although no criminal offences were identified, the incident caused an armed police response.
Armed police and dog section dealing with an incident at Scunthorpe bus station – two males being detained pic.twitter.com/HKwT8MAK8t
— Hamst (@TheHamst) December 31, 2021
The Lincolnite asked Humberside Police about and received a response on Tuesday, January 4. Police said: “For the safety of the public, armed officers attended and conducted a thorough search of the area.
“Three boys were identified and the weapon was found to be a BB gun. The youths were spoken to about the incident and no criminal offences were identified.”