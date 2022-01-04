4 hours ago

Armed police bus station incident turned out to be youths with BB gun

Armed police conducted a thorough search of the area

Armed police attended Scunthorpe bus station. | Photo: TheHamst

Three young boys were found with a BB gun as armed police attended Scunthorpe bus station.

Officers were called to an incident on Carlton Street in Scunthorpe at 12.20pm on New Year’s Eve, Friday, December 31.

A call reported that three youths had been seen in possession of what was believed to be a firearm.

Although no criminal offences were identified, the incident caused an armed police response.

| Photo: TheHamst

The Lincolnite asked Humberside Police about and received a response on Tuesday, January 4. Police said: “For the safety of the public, armed officers attended and conducted a thorough search of the area.

“Three boys were identified and the weapon was found to be a BB gun. The youths were spoken to about the incident and no criminal offences were identified.”

