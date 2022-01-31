Fatal collision – Revesby, Boston
A 93-year-old man has sadly died
We are saddened to report that a 93-year-old man has died in a single vehicle collision in Park Lane, Revesby, Boston.
The man was travelling as a passenger in a white Hyundai i10 Active which was involved in a collision with a tree at around 12.05pm yesterday (Sunday 30 January).
He and the driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 60s, were airlifted to hospital, but despite the best efforts of emergency services on the scene and hospital staff, the man died at 7.30pm that evening. The woman remains in a serious condition.
The vehicle had been travelling east along the A155 when the collision happened.
The road was closed with diversions on the A155 between Revesby and East Kirkby while initial investigations were carried out. We do not believe that there were no other vehicles involved, and we have now launched an investigation.
We are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen the vehicle prior to the incident, or witnessed the collision itself to contact use. We are particularly keen to see any dashcam footage which may have captured the vehicle before the incident or the collision.
If you can assist with our investigation or have dash cam footage, please contact us in one of the following ways:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 190 of 30 January.
- By emailing [email protected] don’t forget to include incident 190 of 30 January in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 190 of 30 January