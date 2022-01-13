Criminal damage at Louth bus station

Update 1.45pm, 13th January 2022:

We have served 22 anti-social behaviour warning letters to juveniles who were present at the bus station in Louth when benches, walls and screens were damaged.

Following extensive enquiries by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team, those present when the criminal damage took place were identified and each served with a warning letter. They were also all spoken with in front of their parents or guardians or at a police station so that those with caring responsibility were fully aware of the incident and their children’s involvement.

Two of the 22 identified have been formally interviewed by police. One of them was given a section 59 warning notice along with the anti-social behaviour warning letter. The other admitted committing damage at the bus station and has agreed a community resolution with East Lindsey District Council to find suitable recompense for the offence they have committed.

It has taken a huge Force effort to get to this stage. Work involved combing through CCTV footage, meeting with partner agencies such as Louth Town Council, East Lindsey District Council’s ASB officer, and engaging with local schools, as well as reviewing intelligence and liaising with other departments within the Force. Our Crime Prevention team also completed a comprehensive report to identify further crime prevention measures which be considered by the local authority.

We recognise that young people will start to venture out of the house without an adult. We’d advise parents and guardians to help them understand what ASB is in the same way you would talk to them about staying safe, encouraging them to be mindful and considerate.

Young people should also be aware of the real consequences for them and the family if they became involved in causing ASB. Advice and guidance for young people, as well as a resource to provide information anonymously, is available through https://asbhelp.co.uk and the independent charity Fearless.

Original release 8th November:

We are appealing for information.

Benches, walls and screens were damaged during the evening of Saturday 6 November, between 8.15 pm and 9.15pm.

Almost £3,000 worth of damage has been caused to a newly refurbished area at the bus station, Church Street, Louth. As can be seen in the images, walls, benches and perspex screens have all been damaged.

As part of our investigation we are appealing to members of the community for information.

Sergeant Kelly Palmer, Community Beat Team, Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is mindless damage and makes what was a newly refurbished area look terrible. If this is what some people call fun then I feel sorry for them.

“I am certain that those who were in the area at the time were not all involved in the damage but will know who is. I ask that you consider your moral and civil position on this and contact us with the names of who is responsible.

“As part of our investigation I know there were a number of people in the area and appeal to anyone who saw anything to get in touch. We’d especially like to hear from drivers, riders or anyone who has dashcam or mobile footage of those involved.”

There are a number of ways to get in touch:

• By clicking on the email link [email protected] – please remember to put the reference incident 171 of 7/11 in the subject box

• Via our non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 171 of 7/11

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

Reference: Incident 171 of 7 November 2021