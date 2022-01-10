Fail to stop collision in Lincoln
Did you witness the collision?
We are appealing for witnesses following an RTC in Lincoln where the vehicle failed to stop.
On Tuesday 7th December, officers received reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a Silver Volkswagen Passat and a blue Peugeot.
The incident happened along Riseholme Road, just outside the entrance to the school, between 4:30-4:45pm.
The driver of the Volkswagen sustained minor injuries. The Peugeot is believed to have severe front-end damage as a result of the collision.
If you witnessed the collision, have dashcam footage available or have any other information that can assist officers in their enquiries, please get in touch in one of the following ways below:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 319 of 7th December 2021.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to add incident 319 of 7th December 2021 in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.
Reference: Incident 319 of 7th December 2021