Fail to stop collision in Lincoln

A former Horncastle primary school teacher has gone on trial accused of historic sex offences against two girls in the 1980s.

David Thomas, 68, is a former teacher at Bowl Alley Lane Junior School in Horncastle.

Thomas is standing trial at Lincoln Crown Court and denies five charges which have been put before a jury.

Four of the charges relate to one alleged victim and are alleged to have occurred between February 1980 and February 1983.

Two of the charges allege Thomas committed a serious sexual offence on a female person under the age of 16.

Two further charges allege Thomas indecently assaulted a female person under the age of 14.

A video-interview the alleged victim gave to specially trained police officers was played to the jury.

In the video she described how she felt Thomas paid her more attention than other children.

She admitted that she liked Thomas but also described having “snapshot” memories, including one of a store cupboard.

“Things happened in there, I don’t know how else to describe it,” she told police.

Another memory was at the back of the gym, she added.

Thomas is also accused of one offence of indecent assault against a second alleged female victim aged under 14 between September 1982 and September 1984.

Thomas, of Harding Close, Sutton on Sea, denies all five charges. The trial continues.