Former Boston mayor cleared of verbal abuse in Lidl after “insufficient evidence”

A councillor and former mayor of Boston accused of hurling verbal abuse at staff in a Lidl in the town last year has seen the case against him discontinued due to a lack of evidence.

Anton Dani is a Conservative Boston Borough councillor for the Boston North area and, on June 22, he was alleged to have removed his face mask and verbally abused a sales assistant at Lidl on Tawney Street.

Lincolnshire Police reported that the man in question was asked to leave during the incident at around 4.45pm, but refused to do so until officers arrived at the scene.

Dani was arrested, and charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words and behaviour, but denied the allegation when he appeared in court in October. The case was scheduled for trial at Boston Magistrates’ Court on January 7.

But the court was told on Friday the case had been discontinued by the CPS due to “insufficient evidence for there to be a realistic prospect of conviction”.

Anton Dani is the former mayor of Boston, achieving the honour in May 2019 and becoming the 485th person to serve in the role.