House fire closes road for hours in Skegness
Everyone was accounted for
Fire crews have been tackling a house blaze in Skegness on Monday which caused the road to be closed.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue were called to reports of a house fire on Wainfleet Road in Skegness at around 11.50am on Monday, where it was discovered that the property was “well alight”.
Three crews, two from Skegness and one from Spilsby, were in attendance and used breathing apparatus, two hose reels, two thermal imaging cameras and a covering jet to resolve the situation.
Everyone inside the property was accounted for but people in the local area were asked to keep their windows and doors closed.
Lincolnshire Police requested for traffic management on Wainfleet Road, which was in place for a number of hours through Monday.
The fire was caused by an electrical fault in the domestic wiring of a bedroom, which caused severe damage to not just the bedroom but also slight smoke damage to the room above and subsequent hallway of the ground floor and first floor rooms.