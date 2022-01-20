Insp Steve Peck talks about policing Grimsby East

This week is National Neighbourhood Policing Week and we thought it would be a great opportunity to shine a light on some of the officers in our brilliant neighbourhood policing teams (NPTs).

One of these officers is Inspector Steve Peck who is the Grimsby East Area Commander. We asked Steve what his priorities and plans are for the area.

Inspector Steve Peck said: “Being a North East Lincolnshire local myself I am determined to lead the team in effectively tackling crime and antisocial behaviour to ensure that everyone in the area feels safe and supported by their local police team.

“I believe that we will only achieve this if we have regular conversations with the people that live and work here, so that we can really understand what issues are having the biggest impact on their lives.

“Coupling what the public tell us with our crime and intelligence information will allow us to tackle these issues head-on and put long-term sustainable solutions in place to prevent further issues.

“I want the community to know that both myself and my team will work as hard as we can to protect you.

“We will work tirelessly and always try our best and we will always do things with the right intent and integrity.

“I have 20 years of experience working with Humberside Police across a range of departments and I intend to use the lessons that I have learnt from all my previous roles to be the best Inspector that I can for the area.

“We will be visible and engaged in listening to what matters, because we understand the importance of working with local communities to make them resilient and to make things difficult for those intent on committing crime.

“There are already a number of community groups and individuals doing fantastic work in the area every day and I encourage my team to be a part of this too.

“Together we can make sure that Grimsby remains a great place to live, work and visit.”

