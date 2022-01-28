‘Keep windows shut’ as 30,000 hay bales catch fire at ex-RAF base
Smoke drift is still causing problems
Fire crews this morning remain at the scene of a blaze that saw 30,000 hay bales go up in smoke yesterday afternoon.
The fire broke out at a former RAF base, now used for agriculture, in Learoyd Road, Hemswell Cliff at about 1pm on Thursday.
Residents were told to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke drift, and that advice still remains in place.
At its peak, crews from Gainsborough, Louth, Lincoln North, Brant Broughton, Caistor, Saxilby and Market Rasen were all at the scene.
**Update Hemswell Cliff**
We still have 3 crews in attendance and our High Volume Pump continuing to dampen down and prevent fire spread. Residents are advised to close doors and windows due to smoke drift.
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) January 28, 2022