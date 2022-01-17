Officers investigating ASB in Cleethorpes

We have received reports of a group of teenagers behaving antisocially in the North Promenade area of Cleethorpes in the last few days.

These reports have included a third-party report that a man was allegedly assaulted by the group yesterday evening, Sunday 16 January.

Local Neighbourhood Sergeant Phill Eayres said: “We are aware of the reports and the impact that this behaviour is having on the lives of those that live and work in Cleethorpes.

“I want to offer my reassurance that we are taking all reports seriously and are following up various lines of enquiry in relation to the incidents.

“We are also regularly patrolling the area both to offer reassurance and deter further incidents and I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to us.”

Anyone with information that has not already spoken to us is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 366 of 16 January or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.