Rugby Report: Lincoln claim bonus point in narrow away defeat

Tries from Owen Mitchinson and Olly Stringer saw Lincoln’s 1st XV push Loughborough all the way in a narrow 17-14 defeat in Leicestershire.

Lincoln started strongly and opened the scoring after just four minutes when Mitchinson ran in for a try for the second successive match. Louie Cooke successfully slotted over the conversion.

Loughborough responded with a try from Jacob Abraham, while Tom Kirkby kicked a conversion and a penalty to give the hosts a narrow 10-7 lead going in at the break.

Harry Marks made an excellent break in the second half before a move through the backs set up a try for Ollie Stringer to put Lincoln in front. Cooke once again added the extras.

Loughborough’s man-of-the-match Aaron Borland picked up a loose ball to run in for the match-winning try, which was converted by Kirkby.

Winger Jake Keeton was named as Lincoln’s man-of-the-match, while Tom Law came off the bench to put in an impressive debut performance for the visitors.

It was a topsy-turvy game on the Lincolnshire coast as Lincoln’s 3rd XV were denied victory by a last-minute try by Skegness.

Tries from Sam Cave, Jacob Taylor, Alex Brodrick and Will Hewing, along with two conversions by Luke Brodrick, put Lincoln in a winning position going into the final minute of the match.

Skegness had kept themselves in contention during a hard-fought game thanks to tries by Joe Preston, Harry Raistrick, Jake B, and Jamie Cameron, with the latter also kicking two conversions.

The game was played in great spirit and it was Skegness who emerged victorious 29-24 when Preston ran in for his second try of the match with the last play of the game.

On Sunday, 40 new players picked up a rugby ball for the first time at the “Minis on Tour” training session at Birchwood Junior School. Organisers say it is vital for the growth of Lincoln Rugby Club, and the game in the city, to start taking the sport out into the community.

Lincoln’s director of youth rugby Chris Briggs said: “The uptake by the residents of Birchwood and Doddington Park was fantastic and we are hoping to make this a regular occurrence at Birchwood Juniors and other locations around the city.”

Meanwhile, Lincoln’s Under-15s are through to the next round of the NLD Cup after a 10-0 win over Tupton.

Women’s Rugby

Lincoln Ladies were given a home walkover after Deeping Devils Ladies conceded the match.

In the same division, Sleaford Ladies won 29-5 in an all-Lincolnshire match against Kesteven.

Josephine Cobden, Katy Craddock, Rachel Cousins, Rosie Campbell, Aimee Jepson all scored tries for Sleaford, with the latter adding two conversions.

A great team move by Kesteven was rewarded with a try for Connie Talbot in a game that was played in fantastic spirit.

Boston Ladies were also in league action and battled hard in a 17-5 defeat away against Peterborough.

Lilli Smith scored Boston’s try and, despite the result, captain Hannah Booth was proud of her side’s determined performance.

Grimsby Lynx Ladies played in their first full contact game since 2020 on Sunday, which ended in a 15-10 win against Gainsborough Ladies.

The game was played in a fantastic spirit with Jaz Taylor crossing for two tries for Grimsby, and Toni Charlton scoring one.

Gainsborough were playing in only their third ever match and coach Martin Roberts said he was proud of their performance.

Chelsea Palmer and Helen Jones scored a try apiece for Gainsborough.

Other Results

In the Midlands Premier, Scunthorpe captain Tom Foster scored a try as the injury-hit 1st XV were beaten 48-7 at home against league leaders Newport (Salop).

Josh Lugsden kicked one conversion for Scunthorpe, who will be looking to get back to winning ways when they travel to face Nuneaton on Saturday.

In Midlands Two East (North), Fred Fenwick scored the only try of the match for Market Rasen & Louth as the Lincolnshire side lost 24-10 at Ashbourne.

Spencer Holvey kicked the conversion and also added a penalty for Rasen.

In Midlands Three East (North), George Whinney crossed for a hat-trick of tries as second-placed Kesteven recorded a 27-13 home win against promotion rivals Birstall.

James Cowley and James Goodrich also scored tries for Kesteven, while Matt Grinney added one conversion.

Nathan Watson crossed for a try as Grimsby suffered a 36-8 defeat away against Bakewell Mannerians.

Jess Matthews kicked a penalty for the visitors who will be looking to get back to winning ways against Mansfield this weekend.

Boston were awarded a home walkover after their opponents East Retford conceded the match.

In Midlands Three East (South), Ash Anker scored two tries as Spalding claimed an impressive 24-0 home win against Daventry.

Sam Noble and Gav Sharman also scored tries for Spalding, who lost their captain Luke Turner to a knee injury.

Conall Mason kicked two conversions to complete a fine afternoon for the Lincolnshire side.

Adam Binns and Jack Berry both scored tries as Bourne were defeated 19-14 away against Stewarts & Lloyds.

Sam Evison kicked two conversions to ensure Bourne at least picked up a losing bonus point.

In Midlands Four East (North), Kieron Smythe grabbed a hat-trick of tries as league leaders Gainsborough won 36-12 at Ollerton.

Brad Beresford crossed for two tries for the Lincolnshire side and Daniel Chadwick scored one.

Tudor Roberts added three conversions as Gainsborough won their 11th league game in 12 matches.

Sleaford made it back-to-back wins and two clean sheets in a row as they claimed a 33-0 home win against Worksop.

Aidan Smith crossed for two tries and Shaun Fisher, Adam Loveday and Sam Jewers each scored one.

Tim O’Sullivan kicked three conversions and Smith added one.

In Midlands Four East (South), captain Haydn Johns crossed for two tries as Stamford College Old Boys lost 48-26 in a high-scoring match at home against Bedford Swifts.

Joe Austin and Dan Smith also scored tries for the hosts and Johns added three conversions.

Ryan Cuthbertson scored his side’s only try of the match as Deepings were defeated 36-5 away against Northampton BBOB.