Teens arrested after Cleethorpes assaults

Update:

A fourth teenager has been arrested in connection with four alleged assaults in Cleethorpes last week.

The 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of three counts of common assault and one count of racially aggravated assault.

Earlier we arrested two boys (aged 15 and 14) and a girl (aged 15) on suspicion of three counts of common assault and one count of racially aggravated assault in connection.

All four remain in our custody at this time whilst enquiries continue.

The three alleged assaults all took place on Sunday 16 January. Two occurred on the Promenade and one on St Peter’s Avenue.

The racially aggravated assault reportedly took place on Wednesday 12 January at a business on Alexandra Road, Cleethorpes.

Anyone with information about these incidents, who has not already spoken to us, is asked to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 366 of 16 January.

