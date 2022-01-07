Warning after COVID-positive people turn up at Lincolnshire tips
Two separate incidents in Lincoln and Boston
People turned up and told staff at two recycling tips in Lincolnshire on Friday that they had tested positive for coronavirus.
In two separate incidents at Lincolnshire County Council’s sites in Lincoln and Boston on January 7 people told staff to keep their distance due to having tested positive for COVID-19.
This has prompted the council to urge people to stay and home and self-isolate, and not to go to a household waste recycling centre, if they test positive for coronavirus – read the guidance about self-isolation here.
Andy Fox, consultant in Public Health at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “If you have tested positive for COVID, you must self-isolate and follow the guidance – that doesn’t mean you can drive to household waste recycling centres.
“You are putting other people at risk, particularly site staff, which could lead to centres being closed due to infections.
“Use other family members or friends to dispose of the waste and don’t take any unnecessary risks.”